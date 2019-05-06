Lynn dealt IPL blow in devastating season climax

Kolkata Knight Riders have been knocked out of the IPL despite Chris Lynn’s best efforts.

Indian Premier League leaders Mumbai Indians have cruised to victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, who have been knocked out of the competition despite Chris Lynn's best efforts.

The Queensland opener top scored for his side with 41 from 29 but only Robin Uthappa (40) and Nitish Rana (26) also reached double figures as the Knight Riders slumped to 133 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Man-of-the-match Hardik Pandya took 2-20 in three overs while Lasith Malinga (3-35) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-31) chipped in for the Indians.

Mumbai lost just the wicket of South African Quinton de Kock in the run chase as captain Rohit Sharma (55) and Suryakumar Yadav wrapped up the win with 23 balls left.

The result put David Warner's franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad into the playoffs over the Knight Riders.

Earlier Chris Gayle and Andrew Tye's Kings XI Punjab took a comfortable six-wicket victory over Shane Watson's Chennai Super Kings, who will also play playoffs.

Opener Watson could only manage seven before he was bowled in the fourth over by England all-rounder Sam Curran, who took 3-35.

The Australian's teammate Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina then put on an impressive 120-run stand, with the South African smashing 96 off 55 balls, to help Chennai to a 170 total.

West Australian paceman Tye bore the brunt of Chennai's batting onslaught, conceding 37 runs from his three overs for no wickets.

The Super Kings' batting efforts fell short however as KL Rahul (71 from 36) and Gayle (28) answered for Punjab with a 108-run partnership and Nicolas Pooran chipped in with 36 from 22 balls to help the Kings XI over the line with two overs to spare.

Watson's franchise will play Mumbai in the qualifying final on Tuesday, while Sunrisers and Delhi Capitals square off in the eliminator on Wednesday.