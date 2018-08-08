Menu
Emma Husar has resigned. Picture: Kym Smith
Politics

Labor MP Emma Husar won't recontest her seat

Hannah Busch
by and Benedict Brook
8th Aug 2018 3:57 PM

EMBATTLED Labor MP Emma Husar has announced she will not recontest the next federal election.

The resignation follows a series of questions over her use of travel entitlements and treatment of her staff including allegations of bullying and harassment.

The allegations, which were first revealed by BuzzFeed and which she has denied, are under investigation. 

Ms Hussar represented the knife edge western Sydney of Lindsay, which covers Penrith.

The MP told 9NEWS the past three weeks had caused irreparable damage to her reputation.  

"It is an incredibly sad day for me. I have just derived immense pleasure from being able to represent my community, but enough is enough," she told 9NEWS journalist Chris O'Keefe.

Earlier today, Labor leader Bill Shorten said he learnt of the bullying and harassment allegations against Husar when he was contacted by media in July. 

A former staffer for Husar told The Australian that 22 staffers had complained to Labor and to Shorten's office for 'months'. 

