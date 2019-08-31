Ultimate Eagle has a chance going out a winner for trainer

Tahaila Schmidt with Ultimate Eagle. Today's race will be his last for the Schmidt stable.

Tahaila Schmidt with Ultimate Eagle. Today's race will be his last for the Schmidt stable. Tim Howard

CLASS 2 HANDICAP: Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt hopes his six-year-old gelding Ultimate Eagle can finish up a winner for his stable when he races at Grafton today.

Schmidt said the owners of the horse would put him up for auction after the race, the Coutts Crossing General Store Coutts Crossing Cup Class 2 Handicap 1708m, which he described as "winnable".

"He's run places in a lot better class of race than this one, so this would have to one he can go out a winner for me," he said.

Schmidt said the horse had drawn ideally in barrier one and was well weighted.

"It's a bonus that he likes the track, so he's got a few things in his favour tomorrow."

Schmidt said there was nothing unusual about the decision to sell.

"The owner bought him across from New Zealand originally with plans to race him in Asia," he said.

"Unfortunately he didn't quite measure up to that, but he's been a good solid performer in my stable.

"He's six-years-old, so he's decided to move him on and bring some younger horses my way.

"In his last dozen starts he's finished eight or nine times in the top four, which is pretty consistent.

"He's got a real chance to win this one or get a place."

Schmidt has four other runners tomorrow and rates his four-year-old mare Nullaborn his best chance on the day.

"She's dropped in class for this one and ran a good fifth at Casino last start," he said.

"The horse that won that one went on to win again after that."

Schmidt begins the day with a couple of promising runners in race two, the Demmery's Bus Service Peter Schumacher Remembrance Class 1 Handicap 1005m.

"Miracle Knight ran a good fifth in a Class 1 last start and could kick on here," he said.

"Montevideo is having his first start for me. He would probably like the trip a bit longer, but could do well fresh."

Schmidt said his other runner Seduction in the last the Coutts Tavern/bna Bus Service Benchmark 50 Handicap 1105m, was carrying 61kg and was probably weighted out of it.

"I've got a bit happening tomorrow, hopefully I can pick up a few places to keep the cash coming in," he said.