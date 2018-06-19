Menu
Helen Granier has just celebrated her 105th birthday. Picture: WTSP
Offbeat

105-year-old has outrageous tips for longevity

19th Jun 2018 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:27 PM

THANK God, turns out the secret to a long life is partying hard.

A wonderful woman from Florida, who turned 105 on Friday, had some refreshing thoughts on longevity.

"I never expected to live this long," Helen Granier of Palm Harbor told WTSP. "No one in my family ever did. I don't know (what the secret is)."

Helen celebrated her birthday at Coral Oaks Independent Living Facility last week, where she has lived for the past nine years.

She reminisced about her life and how she went against the grain in her younger days.

"I used to drink beer and I smoked and everything," she told WTSP. "I stayed out late, you know, dancing, and then I would go to work."

She loved to dance, but her husband prevented her from going to Las Vegas to test her luck.

"(My husband) wouldn't take me to Vegas, because he knew I liked to gamble. Oh, I loved to play the slot machines," she said. "So I went to Las Vegas after he passed."

Some memories are clear, as if they happened yesterday, she said. Helen was only five when World War I ended, but she said she still remembered it. She does not recall getting her driver's license, though.

"I don't even remember when I started to drive," she laughed.

This article originally appeared on Fox News.

