Missing man facing Bruce Hwy double fatal charges

A MAN missing in Alligator Creek bushland is facing charges over a road accident south of Townsville in March which caused the death of a Cairns couple.

Gregory Vince, 43, (right) appeared in Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning on two charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death stemming from the Bruce Highway crash 60km north of Bowen on March 19.

Police alleged Mr Vince's truck swerved on to the wrong side of the road, causing an Audi sedan to take evasive action. The Audi swerved and collided head-on with another truck and the man and woman in their 60s in the Audi and their pet dog died.

Search for missing man at Alligator Creek. SES volunteers return after searching for the missing man. Picture: Evan Morgan

Yesterday Mr Vince's wife Elizabeth Cashman expressed concerns for his safety.

The Alligator Creek resident said her four sons were "watching this and they're confused", asking where their dad had gone, after Mr Vince disappeared on Tuesday afternoon.

She made an emotional plea for her husband of eight years to come home, concerned for his mental state.

She said it was cold overnight and she had heard dingoes in the area.

Mr Vince had previously gone missing in June last year near Crystal Creek and Paluma. Ms Cashman said Mr Vince had struggled with mental health issues early last year, "but he came good".

"I've got to find him," Ms Cashman said. "He just needs to come home because he's got four little boys who are asking 'where's Daddy?'."

Ms Cashman and the boys, aged five months, 5, 9 and 12, lived near to the search area which was established on Tuesday.

Search for missing man at Alligator Creek. Police and fire fighters who searched along Alligator Creek in a inflatable dingy. Picture: Evan Morgan

"They're worried about him. They just want him to come home," she said. "I'm worried about the dingoes. I'm worried about the cold.

"He left his car here with everything in it."

Queensland Government Air helicopters searched for Mr Vince on Tuesday night and yesterday morning, while 12 SES crew members searched bushland along with police.

The search was suspended at dusk and SES Northern Region Area Controller John Forte said they were prepared to start again at 7am today.

He said more volunteers would be recruited and all-terrain vehicles and drones would also be used when police refined the search area today.

Search for missing man at Alligator Creek. Police search on motor bikes. Picture: Evan Morgan

Townsville police district eastern patrol group Inspector Damien Crosby urged anyone who lived in or frequented the Alligator Creek area who may have information that could assist the search to contact police or Crime Stoppers immediately.

