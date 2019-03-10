A $50-million package for the Waterfall Way

Patsy Green, Dorrigo Chamber of Commerce, Melinda Pavey MP, Bob Denner from the RSL sub-branch and Peter Lynch from the chamber. Trevor Veale

IF RE-ELECTED to government, the NSW Liberal Nationals would allocate $50-million towards upgrading the Waterfall Way.

Member for Oxley and Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight, Melinda Pavey will today announce the pledge, which would deliver a $50-million package to improve safety, reliability and travel times.

Mrs Pavey, who will unveil the plan in Dorrigo this morning said the package would also seek to address transit issues in Dorrigo's town centre.

"Waterfall Way is travelled by thousands of locals and tourists every year, and it needs improvement," Ms Pavey said.

Overtaking lanes are needed on the Dorrigo Mountain section due to increases in traffic loads. RMS

"Over the last eight years we have focussed on repairing the road surface, stabilising slopes and culverts and improving safety.

"However, moving forward, I am committed to improving overtaking opportunities for drivers, and locals have been asking for funding to improve the Waterfall Way through the town centre for some time and I'm happy to say the Nationals will deliver."

The new investment would include more overtaking lanes to increase passing opportunities between Dorrigo, Bellingen and the Pacific Highway as well as improving the road alignment, flood mitigation and widening the median and shoulders of the road.

Since the improvement of the Pacific Highway on the Coffs Coast, the Waterfall Way remains the region's worst road for crashes. Frank Redward

In order to improve safety for pedestrians and vulnerable road users in Dorrigo, the cenotaph roundabout will be formalised, which will see the monument preserved at the intersection of Waterfall Way and Hickory St.

"The improvements in Dorrigo have been requested by the community, Dorrigo Chamber of Commerce and Bellingen Shire Council to rejuvenate and support the growing community," Ms Pavey said.

"If re-elected, a design team will begin immediately and community consultation will be carried out to ensure local residents are at the heart of any improvements."