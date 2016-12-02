Catch Saturday night fever at the South Club

GEEZ WIZZ: Get your dancing shoes on for the UK Bee Geez Show.

IT'S Saturday Night Fever every night with The UK Bee Geez Show, the realistic tribute to the Bee Gees - one of the most successful and adored acts in musical history.

The UK Bee Geez appear on stage performing hits by the pop music group like Staying Alive, You Should Be Dancing, How Deep Is Your Love, Jive Talkin', and many more.

The trio has gone to great lengths to ensure their performance is an accurate representation of the Bee Gees. All music is performed in the original key, members are dressed in '70s and '80s style of clothing while acting of similar mannerisms and a dry sense of humour.

The members have worked together since 1990 but formed in England back in 2000. The UK Bee Geez Show has impressed audiences across the world, performing in the UK, India, South Africa, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and all over Europe, appearing on television and radio shows.

Known as the premier tribute to the brothers, the groups is back in Australia only a few short years after performing in the country for the very first time.

The tribute band regularly perform to sold-out concerts and have played at many of the top international venues even appearing alongside world famous acts like The Village People, The Supremes, The Temptations, Leo Sayer, John Paul Young, and Marcia Hines, now based on the sunny Gold Coast.

Take a trip down memory lane and enjoy the two-hour show while the tribute band perform classic Bee Gees hits over the course of their four-decade rule over the top of the charts.

The UK Bee Geez Show is on this Saturday at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club at 7.30pm.