A beer or two at the barrier draw luncheon

ACROSS GENERATIONS: Lesley Jeffriess (Tamworth) and Graeme Murray (Kembla) help Darryl Tayor (centre) celebrate his 77th birthday at the CRJC Barrier Draw Luncheon. Adam Hourigan

LOCAL training legend Darryl Taylor quietly celebrated his 77th birthday at the Clarence River Jockey Club's Barrier Draw Luncheon yesterday.

"I might have one beer, maybe,” he laughed.

The CRJC life member who trained legendary 1984 Grafton Cup winner Riverdale joined hundreds of others at the annual event in the trackside VIP marquee.

"I've come every year they've had it,” he said. "It's just a good day, and good to catch up with all my old friends who come here every year.”

With the serious business of allocating barriers for the runners in the GDSC Ramornie Handicap and G McMullan Contracting Grafton Cup, the day continued with a full day of entertainment and interviews for the racing crowd.

Guest Shawn Cosgrove, who is a race caller, journalist and best known for his voice-over work on The Price Is Right kept the audience in stitches with many anecdotes and stories, some truer than others.

"I wanted to be a jockey,” he said to the crowd. "Now I could eat one, but couldn't finish two,” he finished to a room of laughter.

Mr Cosgrove talked about a career that started with a fascination with race calling that led him to voice-over work across a range of campaigns and advertising, and has him now hosting radio programs while still calling for Sky Sports.

He told MC Chris Scholtz he liked the look of Brett Cavanough's top weight in the Ramornie Handicap, and said the Grafton Cup was an interesting race with Chris Waller's three horses drawing wide.

After lunch, the second guest for the day, trainer Darren Weir spoke to the crowd about his incredible training career and organisation, best known to the general public for training Melbourne Cup winner Prince of Penzance with jockey Michelle Payne on-board in 2015.

Weir was looking to run his Ipswich Cup winning gelding Tradesman in the Grafton Cup, but a foot abscess put paid to the trip, with his foreman informing him of the injury yesterday.

Mr Weir said while he was disappointed about not having the runner, he hinted we wasn't too disappointed about having some free time over the carnival.

Perhaps, he suggested, he might even have one beer, maybe.