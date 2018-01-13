A berry tasty way to socialise with the pick of the bunch

THE community is invited to pick their own blueberries at Orara Downs today, at their first open day.

From 3 to 6pm you can pick the blueberries right off the bushes.

Tom and Susi McCallum purchased Orara Downs in 2008 and planted 700 trees approximately seven years ago.

However, Mr McCallum was told that the berries wouldn't successfully grow in the area.

Their daughter Claire McCallum said this year they had an abundance of berries with the hot weather ripening them quickly.

"It's a great time for people to pick and eat the berries and have some fun in the fresh air.”

"This is our 6th harvest and the bushes just seem to be getting better and better,” Ms McCallum said.

Ms McCallum said berry picking is suitable for kids and it would be a perfect opportunity to get them outside during the holidays.

"We have several animals for them to see and not all kids get the opportunity to see and pet animals.”

Ms McCallum said that more open days over the next week or two is a possibility, as they are excited to include local families and holidayers to their unique farming experience.

"Dad has worked extremely hard and made some massive changes to the farm, going through about 17 floods,” Ms McCallum said.

"He considered going into blueberries as a more commercial operation about two years ago but, decided to just keep this small chemical free plot!”

The cost is $5 per car, $10 per kilo and you need to bring your own bucket to pick into.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Blueberriesgrafton/.