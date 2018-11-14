Menu
Elders Principal Kylie Pearson and the Elders Grafton team get ready to donate their bags of good as part of the Share The Dignity campaign this Christmas season. Adam Hourigan
A better Christmas in the bag from Elders

Adam Hourigan
14th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
The CHRISTMAS tree has been erected one month early at Elders Real Estate Grafton and the spirit of giving is in full swing this year.

The Elders team are digging deep to assist women suffering poverty or homelessness and Elders Principal Kylie Pearson said they hoped to help women who found themselves without the basics in life.

"We are faced with these very real issues in our day to day lives. Women of all ages finding themselves in situations where they are literally without shelter and also life's little necessities,” Ms Pearson said.

"Statistics relay that there are approximately 85,000 homeless women that need our help this Christmas.”

The campaign, run by 'Share The Dignity' is titled #itsinthebag and they will ask the community to donate new or used handbags in good condition filled with items such as hair care products, shower products, sanitary products, and deodorants.

Donations will be taken in the month of November and Ms Pearson will personally drive the donations to Brisbane to distributed directly to those in need just in time for Christmas.

"We understand men and women suffer the same issues. This year it's a pink cause and next year we will look at supporting men at this time also,” she expressed.

"We often take for granted life's little luxuries. Christmas really is a time to be grateful and to give back to others.”

To donate, take your items into Elders Real Estate Office at 70 Pound Street, Grafton.

Individual items will be accepted as well as completed handbags.

For more information go to sharethedignity.com.au or call Ms Pearson on 6642 1122.

