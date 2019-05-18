A big bang, fast action, lucky result for driver

A pothole on Armidale Rd between Coutts Crossing and Nymboida shown to scale with a Coke can.

WITH his 19-year-old son on the roads Friday night, Paul Langford heard the phone ring and got a knot in his stomach.

"You see their name and think 'uh oh, they've had a crash or something',” he said.

Thankfully, it wasn't that serious - two flat tyres.

However when he heard what happened, he realised it was only sensible driving and a decent dose of luck that had saved them from a much more serious fate.

"They were driving about 2km towards Nymboida from Coutts Crossing and moved onto their side of the road when oncoming traffic,” Mr Langford said.

"Suddenly there was a loud bang and they've hit a pothole, which has bent both left-hand side rims and released the air from the tyres.”

QUITE A SCARE: The bent and deflated rim of a tyre that hit a large pothole on Armidale Rd past Coutts Crossing.

With the air gone, the car veered sharply to the left, with his son luckily able to correct the slide and pull the car over safely further up the road.

"He's not a wild driver,” Mr Langford said.

"The others in the car reckon he was only doing 80 and was able to control it.

"It did scare them though. When they hit that hole, they just said there was this loud bang. They never saw it coming.”

Going out to retrieve the car in daylight the next day, Mr Langford said it was only then they realised the depth of the pothole, which he said must've been hit by many drivers.

"They were just massive,” he said.

"In the daytime, if there's a car or truck coming the other way, there would be no way to avoid it.

"Worse still, on the way out there, we must've seen at least 10 other potholes just as bad or worse.”

Mr Langford said he wanted to make people aware of the dangers of the pothole on the road and hoped it could be fixed before someone wasn't as lucky as his son.

Armidale Rd is owned by Roads and Maritime Services but Clarence Valley Council has the maintenance contract.

The council was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.