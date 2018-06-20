Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ONSLAUGHT: Mitch McLennan reaches out to score in the Buccaneers' 63-0 thrashing of Kyogle.
ONSLAUGHT: Mitch McLennan reaches out to score in the Buccaneers' 63-0 thrashing of Kyogle.
Rugby Union

A big day for the Buccs

Adam Hourigan
by
20th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: It was another feather in the cap for the Yamba Buccaneers when former junior Cody Walker made his debut with the NSW Waratahs.

He played alongside fellow Yamba junior Jed Holloway and club president Adrian Miller said it was fantastic for a club their size to have them go on to higher honours.

"It's great that the small things they had instilled here as juniors go on and help them become great players,” Miller said.

"But also, it's more a testament to those guys more than the Buccaneers, we're just a small part of their journey.”

With their second rugby field named after another Buccaneer junior, Kane Douglas, and other players also playing in NSW and Queensland representative sides it was a source of pride for many that the little club is making waves in the rugby world.

The club showed its strength on the weekend with a 63-0 pummelling of a depleted Kyogle side.

Miller said it was one of their best games of the season. "It wasn't the strongest team they could've brought, but it was good that we were able to take advantage and really put some points on the board,” he said.

"Hopefully it can translate into some more wins for us.”

Next week, the Tenterfield Bees will make the trip down the mountain to coincide with the Buccaneers Ladies Day celebration.

The day will double as a fundraiser for cystic fibrosis, and Miller said was small recognition for the women of the club who supported them, and let their partners spend so much time away playing rugby.

"We're calling on everyone to get down and enjoy the day,” he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Budget 2018: Northern NSW set for infrastructure cash-splash

    Budget 2018: Northern NSW set for infrastructure cash-splash

    Politics Northern NSW will share in more than $4 billion in regional infrastructure spending announced in Tuesday’s state budget.

    Cracking on to get job done

    premium_icon Cracking on to get job done

    Local Faces 30 years long service for Paul

    • 20th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Man's math formula wins him $420k on Lotto

    premium_icon Man's math formula wins him $420k on Lotto

    News Our newest Lotto winner didn't choose his numbers randomly.

    SCAM ALERT: That email is not from the tax office

    SCAM ALERT: That email is not from the tax office

    Crime Keep an eye out for emails and texts pretending to be from the ATO

    Local Partners