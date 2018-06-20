A big day for the Buccs

ONSLAUGHT: Mitch McLennan reaches out to score in the Buccaneers' 63-0 thrashing of Kyogle.

ONSLAUGHT: Mitch McLennan reaches out to score in the Buccaneers' 63-0 thrashing of Kyogle.

RUGBY UNION: It was another feather in the cap for the Yamba Buccaneers when former junior Cody Walker made his debut with the NSW Waratahs.

He played alongside fellow Yamba junior Jed Holloway and club president Adrian Miller said it was fantastic for a club their size to have them go on to higher honours.

"It's great that the small things they had instilled here as juniors go on and help them become great players,” Miller said.

"But also, it's more a testament to those guys more than the Buccaneers, we're just a small part of their journey.”

With their second rugby field named after another Buccaneer junior, Kane Douglas, and other players also playing in NSW and Queensland representative sides it was a source of pride for many that the little club is making waves in the rugby world.

The club showed its strength on the weekend with a 63-0 pummelling of a depleted Kyogle side.

Miller said it was one of their best games of the season. "It wasn't the strongest team they could've brought, but it was good that we were able to take advantage and really put some points on the board,” he said.

"Hopefully it can translate into some more wins for us.”

Next week, the Tenterfield Bees will make the trip down the mountain to coincide with the Buccaneers Ladies Day celebration.

The day will double as a fundraiser for cystic fibrosis, and Miller said was small recognition for the women of the club who supported them, and let their partners spend so much time away playing rugby.

"We're calling on everyone to get down and enjoy the day,” he said.