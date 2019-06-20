'A bit of arrogance' needed to realise true potential

FOOTBALL: Playing the full 90 minutes and finding a healthy dose of arrogance is key to success for the Westlawn Womens side.

After a disappointing loss to second placed Yamba Breakers last weekend, Westlawn coach Jo Powell said the issue for the team was not so much about fitness as it was being able to keep their head in the game until the 90th minute.

Powell said the team would benefit from having a bit more self-confidence and recognised what they were capable of, along with a little arrogance.

"Confidence is a big thing for us. Having a bit of arrogance is hard to come by so it is about instilling that mentality.”

"There's a fine line between having a bit of arrogance and still giving credit where it is due and giving respect to the opposition.”

Finding that winning mentality was key for the side sitting in third place, though Powell emphasised her focus was on improving with each performance and building on work they had done so far.

"For us girls in the back-end of the season it is about us improving week-to-week and we are little hot and cold at the moment,” she said.

The team next face Coutts Crossing Cougars, a team who have been ravaged by injuries this season which had greatly affected their ability to compete.

But despite the big injury list, Cougars president David Towns said the team remained in high spirits and would continue to put in 100 per cent each week.

"We have lost four players for the season, one to a knee injury early in the season and then three in one game.”

"The team has kept a really good attitude, they are there to play a game and have fun and there is a good culture in the team.”

There was still a chance for any women interested in answering an SOS and playing football for Coutts Crossing to register before June 30, but Towns recognised they were unable to offer any reduction in registration fees.