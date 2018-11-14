A bit of unicorn Jacaranda magic snaps up prize

THERE may be no more perfect first-time Jacaranda experiences than what Dannika Patterson has experienced this year

In a stall on Jacaranda Thursday to promote her newly launched book Jacaranda Magic, she saw something she had to capture.

"There was a blow up unicorn suit with these two lovely ladies in front walking down the street, and my daughter loves unicorns,” she said.

"So I ran out from the stall to just snap the photo and send to her.”

That photo has won her first prize in the Jacaranda Festival Snap Share and Win Instagram competition, with a $300 first prize courtesy of the Bendigo Bank.

"They were just walking and having so much fun,” Mrs Patterson said. "And the photo just captured the whole essence of the festival.”

Ms Patterson had never been to Grafton before launching her book on the children's morning, and now will return for the third time in a month to attend the St Mary's Writers Festival being held soon at the school.

"It totally lived up to expectations and I think next year I plan to spend significantly more time here.”

Second place in the competition went to Alice Scott, with her purple glassed chip eater at the Jacaranda Queen crowning, and an honourable mention went to Coffs Harbour photographer Sharyn Coffee for her spectacular Jacaranda tree shots.

Alice Scott's second place Jacaranda photo.