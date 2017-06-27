A blessing from the top for Deb and Jack

St Joseph's Maclean teacher Deb Bailey and son Jack met the Pope in a trip to the Vatican.

FOR St Joseph's Maclean assistant principal Deb Bailey, a three week trip to Italy was always going to be special, but she had no idea they would meet a very special person along the way.

ON a extra day spent at the Vatican, Deb and her son Jack, who has Duchenne's muscular dystrophy were met and blessed by Pope Francis, and even got a special gift to remember the experience by.

"It was a bit of a bucket list trip for him and the idea was to show Jack and (brother) Harry that there's no limitations for them. If you want to do something you can work hard and do what you want to do,” she said.

The two boys were given the task of planning the trip, making stops in Venice, Florence and Rome.

"But we knew that Jack had always wanted to go to the Vatican, so we planned an extra day to go to be in the general audience.”

Pope Francis delivers a talk in the square each Wednesday, and as he appeared, Mrs Bailey said the crowd was instantly whipped into a frenzy.

"It was just amazing, there were people pushing through, and holding their babies over the edge to get close to him, it was almost Beatles like, a religious fervour,” she said.

In the crowd, Deb and Jack were moved to a section for people in wheelchairs, while her husband Darryl and Harry were in another section.

And that's when the magic happened.

"After he had finished, he came down into our little section and just moved along and spoke to all the people,” she said.

"There was about 25 people there, and he stopped and spoke to us.

"He said hello, gave Jack a blessing, and then usked us to pray for him, which was just lovely.”

And as a reminder of their encounter, he gave both of them a set of rosary beads.

But the blessed nature of the meeting didn't end there, and after meeting up with her husband and other son in a cafe outside the Vatican, a bishop from London recognised them and asked Darryl and Harry if they had met the holy father as well, which they hadn't.

"And after he had finished talking, he turned back to us... and gave them the rosary beads that he had received from the Pope, so that we all had some,” she said.

"And I think that's the special part of having (Pope Francis) as leader. Meeting him was lovely, but the special stuff of having him as leader is spreading, and its a real movement of kindness.”