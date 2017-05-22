24°
News

A readers list: the must read books of 2017

22nd May 2017 4:30 AM
The most borrowed books over the past 12-months in Australian libraries.
The most borrowed books over the past 12-months in Australian libraries.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

REMEMBER a decade ago when the rise of e-books threatened the future of book publishers.

Well book lovers fear not, it seems humans as tactile creatures want to grip, feel and handle an intriguing, informative and entertaining read.

A global swing away from e-book sales is being widely touted across the internet.

So we thought we'd share this with you, the 2017 Civica Libraries Index showing the most borrowed Australian fiction book from May 2016 to April 2017.

If you love a good book here's a list to tick off this year.

Civica, provider of Australia's leading library system, Spydus, partnering with the Australian Library and Information Association are announcing the findings to coincide with Library and Information Week (May 22-28).

Topping the list of most borrowed Australian books was 'Rain Music' by Di Morrissey, which is inspired by her adventures in far north Queensland and tells the story of two siblings who are struggling with a family tragedy that has set them on opposite paths.

'Spirits of the Ghan' by Judy Nunn, a period story set during the construction of the Ghan railway, explores family dynamics and cultural collision and 'Truly Madly Guilty' by Liane Moriarty, which examines marriage, sex, parenthood and friendship peaked at number two and three respectively on the most borrowed Australian fiction books list.

Other high profile Australian authors on the list include popular children's author, Andy Griffiths, who had three books featured on this year's most borrowed Australian books index. Liane Moriarty, whose recent book, 'Big Little Lies' has been adapted into a television series, also features three times on the list. Hollywood actresses, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have already optioned for the film rights of Liane's latest novel, 'Truly Madly Guilty', published in 2016.

"We've always loved stories about ourselves. Tales that explore our heritage and identity - addressing what it means to be an Australian - continue to resonate with readers," said Sue McKerracher, Chief Executive Officer of ALIA.

"We're also known for producing unique stories that examine topics such as complex family relationships and it's great to see that Australian writing is also having greater appeal globally as well, with quite a few novels on the list, such as 'The Light Between The Oceans' and 'The Dressmaker' enjoying extended success via international film and TV adaptations," said Ms McKerracher.

 

Index highlights

Most borrowed

According to the 2017 Civica Libraries Index, novels within the crime, thriller and mystery genres

dominated the list of most borrowed library books in Australia, continuing on from last year's trend.

This genre made up three quarters of the list.

Lee Child's 'Make Me', published in 2015 and part of the Jack Reacher series of novels, topped the

ranking of most borrowed books in Australia. This was followed by Paula Hawkins' 'Girl On The

Train', which was last year's number one and has no doubt remained a popular reading choice due

to its film adaptation being released at the end of 2016.

Other major crime and thriller author to hit the top 20 list of most borrowed included James

Patterson, David Baldacci and Michael Connelly.

 

Non fiction

Lifestyle books and special interest topics were a favourite amongst non-fiction borrowers this year.

Japanese de-cluttering guru, Marie Kondo proved highly popular this year, with two of her books on

household organisation featuring second and tenth on the list.

 

Biography

Popular Australian comedienne, Magda Szubanski's autobiography, 'Reckoning' topped the list of

most borrowed biography books. Szubanski's memoir, which explores her family history, in

particular the life of her father who was an assassin in the Polish resistance during World War II, also

topped the most borrowed non-fiction list and reached 17th on the list of most borrowed books. It

was the only book written by an Australian to reach the top 20.

 

Young adults(13-18)

Teen fiction author favourite, John Green topped the most borrowed books amongst young adults

list, with his novels, 'The Fault In Our Stars' and 'Paper Towns' taking out first and second place

respectively, while his debut novel, 'Looking For Alaska' reached ninth place.

 

Children(0-12)

The 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' book series by Jeff Kinney and popular Aussie children's book author,

Andy Griffiths' Storey book series battled it out on the list of most borrowed junior fiction, with 'The

65 Storey Treehouse' coming first on the list, just ahead of 'The Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever'.

 

CIVICA 2017 Libraries Index

Most borrowed books of 2017

Rank Title Author Genre

1 Make Me (2015) Lee Child Crime, thriller, mystery

2 The Girl On The Train (2015) Paula Hawkins Crime, thriller, mystery

3 Personal (2014) Lee Child Crime, thriller, mystery

4 The Crossing Michael Connelly Crime, thriller, mystery

5 Rogue Lawyer (2015) John Grisham Crime, thriller, mystery

6 15th Affair (2016) James Patterson Crime, thriller, mystery

7 The Last Mile (2016) David Baldacci Crime, thriller, mystery

8 Private Paris (2016) James Patterson Crime, thriller, mystery

9 The Obsession (2016) Nora Roberts Crime, thriller, mystery

10 Memory Man (2015) David Baldacci Crime, thriller, mystery

11 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2014) Jeff Kinney Children's fiction

12 Cometh The Hour (2016) Jeffrey Archer Crime, thriller, mystery

13 The 65 Storey Treehouse (2015) Andy Griffiths Children's fiction

14 NYPD Red 4 (2016) James Patterson Crime, thriller, mystery

15 Alert (2015) James Patterson Crime, thriller, mystery

16 The Burning Room (2014) Michael Connelly Crime, thriller, mystery

17 Reckoning: A Memoir (2015) Magda Szubanski Biography

18 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever (2011)

Jeff Kinney Children's fiction

19 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hard Luck (2013) Jeff Kinney Children's fiction

20 Never Go Back (2013) Lee Child Crime, thriller,

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  2017 civica libraries index australian libraries books most borrowed most read survey

'Kane' field a sweet honour for Wallaby star

'Kane' field a sweet honour for Wallaby star

Yamba Buccaneers turned it on in front of their home fans to cap a memorable day for the rugby union club.

Grafton clinch State titles in emotionally-charged final

SPIRITED MOMENT: Michael Wunderlich points to the heavens in honour of the late Neville Lollback as Grafton 1 celebrate their win in the Hockey NSW Men's Masters Over-50s State Championships at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex yesterday.

Grafton put in spirited final performance for the late Nev Lollback.

Ballina brothel lifting a social taboo

Ballina Exclusive Company sex workers say catering to the disabled has its health benefits.

Disabled clientele benefit from sex visits.

Clarence Valley the next wedding hub

RETRO: Jann and Wally Nykolyn, from Mirror Image Combi Hire, Mullaway, rolled into The Barn yesterday to showcase their wheels at the Grafton Wedding Expo.

Grafton Expo shows what the area has to offer

Local Partners

VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news for week 21/5

Read all the happenings from the community groups of the Clarence

Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod ready to ring out sound

Iluka Public School choir singers are reflected on Schools day at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod.

Competition at Maclean Civic Hall

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Criterion Theatre's new call to arms

Meg Lucas as Raina and Wesley Chegwidden as Captain Bluntschli in the Criterion production of Arms and the Man.

Life member returns to direct charming comedy

Massive weekend of live music coming up at Pacific

Melbourne hip hop outfit The Outside Inn are in Yamba tonight.

Hip-hop tonight and electro tomorrow at Yamba venue

Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks announce White House bid on SNL

DWAYNE “The Rock” Johnson is “officially” running for president in 2020 — and he’s already chosen a running mate.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

The Voice: Kelly Rowland stunned by singing trio’s demands

We feel your pain, Kelly.

Trio refused to sing anything but Gospel songs

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

Rachael ready for her knockout Voice performance

DREAM COME TRUE: Grafton singer Rachael Noakes will compete in the knockout round of The Voice tonight.

Rachael in Deltas 'family'

Music legend Seal helps Ipswich star shine on The Voice

KNOCKOUT ROUND: Ipswich singer Arthur Bristowe will perform again on The Voice tonight.

ARTHUR Bristowe is ready to embrace his inner soul man tonight.

A readers list: the must read books of 2017

The most borrowed books over the past 12-months in Australian libraries.

The most sought after books on the shelves this year

Premier Alice Street Position

47 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Alice Street is the place to be if you want a growing investment in Grafton. One of the most sought after streets in town and one that produces very few properties...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $ 227,000

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

Your Dream Lifestyle Awaits...

12 North Meadow Drive, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 SALE

Offering an abundance of features and set in one of Grafton's most unique locations, this home has been designed for those looking to bring the outside...

When Size Matters...

80 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 6 3 4 $ 480,000

Positioned on the corner of Clarence and Powell this versatile property is sure to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors alike. Owner built and well-planned...

Motivated Vendors - Act Now!

11 Martin Crescent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 $ 370,000

Situated in the established Bailey's Estate this wonderful property provides all the necessary comforts needed to make a home and with realistic vendors it won't...

A Zodiac Gem&#39;

47 Capricorn Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 5 2 2 SALE

Supply and demand is huge in the Junction Hill market at the moment and with low supply and high demand this property is certainly not one you are going to want to...

Can&#39;t Fight This Feeling

5 Buccaneers Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 4 $550,000

Whether you are looking for your first home, your last home, or anything in between, this is a property that is sure to appeal in every way. Presented to absolute...

Is This The Home For You?

16 Maud Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

This is definitely a home that offers more than meets the eye. On a drive by you wouldn't be aware there is a sparkling in-ground pool or a large separate...

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $889,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

COUNTDOWN TO AUCTION - 2 WEEKS TO GO

31 (and 82) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!