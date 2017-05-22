A readers list: the must read books of 2017

The most borrowed books over the past 12-months in Australian libraries.

REMEMBER a decade ago when the rise of e-books threatened the future of book publishers.

Well book lovers fear not, it seems humans as tactile creatures want to grip, feel and handle an intriguing, informative and entertaining read.

A global swing away from e-book sales is being widely touted across the internet.

So we thought we'd share this with you, the 2017 Civica Libraries Index showing the most borrowed Australian fiction book from May 2016 to April 2017.

If you love a good book here's a list to tick off this year.

Civica, provider of Australia's leading library system, Spydus, partnering with the Australian Library and Information Association are announcing the findings to coincide with Library and Information Week (May 22-28).

Topping the list of most borrowed Australian books was 'Rain Music' by Di Morrissey, which is inspired by her adventures in far north Queensland and tells the story of two siblings who are struggling with a family tragedy that has set them on opposite paths.

'Spirits of the Ghan' by Judy Nunn, a period story set during the construction of the Ghan railway, explores family dynamics and cultural collision and 'Truly Madly Guilty' by Liane Moriarty, which examines marriage, sex, parenthood and friendship peaked at number two and three respectively on the most borrowed Australian fiction books list.

Other high profile Australian authors on the list include popular children's author, Andy Griffiths, who had three books featured on this year's most borrowed Australian books index. Liane Moriarty, whose recent book, 'Big Little Lies' has been adapted into a television series, also features three times on the list. Hollywood actresses, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have already optioned for the film rights of Liane's latest novel, 'Truly Madly Guilty', published in 2016.

"We've always loved stories about ourselves. Tales that explore our heritage and identity - addressing what it means to be an Australian - continue to resonate with readers," said Sue McKerracher, Chief Executive Officer of ALIA.

"We're also known for producing unique stories that examine topics such as complex family relationships and it's great to see that Australian writing is also having greater appeal globally as well, with quite a few novels on the list, such as 'The Light Between The Oceans' and 'The Dressmaker' enjoying extended success via international film and TV adaptations," said Ms McKerracher.

Index highlights

Most borrowed

According to the 2017 Civica Libraries Index, novels within the crime, thriller and mystery genres

dominated the list of most borrowed library books in Australia, continuing on from last year's trend.

This genre made up three quarters of the list.

Lee Child's 'Make Me', published in 2015 and part of the Jack Reacher series of novels, topped the

ranking of most borrowed books in Australia. This was followed by Paula Hawkins' 'Girl On The

Train', which was last year's number one and has no doubt remained a popular reading choice due

to its film adaptation being released at the end of 2016.

Other major crime and thriller author to hit the top 20 list of most borrowed included James

Patterson, David Baldacci and Michael Connelly.

Non fiction

Lifestyle books and special interest topics were a favourite amongst non-fiction borrowers this year.

Japanese de-cluttering guru, Marie Kondo proved highly popular this year, with two of her books on

household organisation featuring second and tenth on the list.

Biography

Popular Australian comedienne, Magda Szubanski's autobiography, 'Reckoning' topped the list of

most borrowed biography books. Szubanski's memoir, which explores her family history, in

particular the life of her father who was an assassin in the Polish resistance during World War II, also

topped the most borrowed non-fiction list and reached 17th on the list of most borrowed books. It

was the only book written by an Australian to reach the top 20.

Young adults(13-18)

Teen fiction author favourite, John Green topped the most borrowed books amongst young adults

list, with his novels, 'The Fault In Our Stars' and 'Paper Towns' taking out first and second place

respectively, while his debut novel, 'Looking For Alaska' reached ninth place.

Children(0-12)

The 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' book series by Jeff Kinney and popular Aussie children's book author,

Andy Griffiths' Storey book series battled it out on the list of most borrowed junior fiction, with 'The

65 Storey Treehouse' coming first on the list, just ahead of 'The Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever'.

CIVICA 2017 Libraries Index

Most borrowed books of 2017

Rank Title Author Genre

1 Make Me (2015) Lee Child Crime, thriller, mystery

2 The Girl On The Train (2015) Paula Hawkins Crime, thriller, mystery

3 Personal (2014) Lee Child Crime, thriller, mystery

4 The Crossing Michael Connelly Crime, thriller, mystery

5 Rogue Lawyer (2015) John Grisham Crime, thriller, mystery

6 15th Affair (2016) James Patterson Crime, thriller, mystery

7 The Last Mile (2016) David Baldacci Crime, thriller, mystery

8 Private Paris (2016) James Patterson Crime, thriller, mystery

9 The Obsession (2016) Nora Roberts Crime, thriller, mystery

10 Memory Man (2015) David Baldacci Crime, thriller, mystery

11 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2014) Jeff Kinney Children's fiction

12 Cometh The Hour (2016) Jeffrey Archer Crime, thriller, mystery

13 The 65 Storey Treehouse (2015) Andy Griffiths Children's fiction

14 NYPD Red 4 (2016) James Patterson Crime, thriller, mystery

15 Alert (2015) James Patterson Crime, thriller, mystery

16 The Burning Room (2014) Michael Connelly Crime, thriller, mystery

17 Reckoning: A Memoir (2015) Magda Szubanski Biography

18 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever (2011)

Jeff Kinney Children's fiction

19 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hard Luck (2013) Jeff Kinney Children's fiction

20 Never Go Back (2013) Lee Child Crime, thriller,