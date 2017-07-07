22°
A bridge for the ages

Clair Morton
| 7th Jul 2017 4:30 PM
Grafton Bridge, Clarence River
Grafton Bridge, Clarence River

DO YOU remember the day Grafton's famous bendy bridge was opened to traffic for the first time?

If so, you're doing pretty well, because on July 19, the Clarence River crossing will celebrate its 85th birthday.

And with the milestone just a few weeks away, Clarence Valley Historical Society is on the hunt for people who crossed the bridge on its opening day

in 1932.

Society spokesman Bill Dougherty said that so far, 12 people had come forward with their memories.

Others, like Mr Dougherty, did not remember the event but have stories from their parents.

His mother pushed him across even though she was eight months pregnant with his brother Peter.

"He too can claim to be one of the 'originals'," Mr Dougherty said.

The aim of finding these people is to gain a more accurate record of the bridge's history, but also

to make sure they are included in the birthday celebrations.

There will be two celebrations on the day,

one at Grafton Shopping- world.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesman said the group was working with the society to recognise the milestone.

At Shoppingworld, there will be a birthday cake and tea between noon and 3pm and the opportunity for people to share stories and learn about the new bridge project.

"Many local people will have fond memories of the wonderful picnic day on Susan Island to celebrate the 50th bridge birthday," Mr Dougherty said.

"This will be slightly lower key, but it might be a pipe opener for the big event when the new bridge is completed."

The idea of a bridge over the Clarence River in was conceived in 1915.

The original design was for a railway bridge with a footway, but in 1922 the design was changed to accommodate cars and trucks

It was finally opened in 1932 by the then Governor- General of Australia, Sir Isaac Isaacs.

Mr Dougherty invited any other people who were there on the opening day to phone 6642 1495, or the historical society on 66425212.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bendy bridge clarence historical society grafton bridge roads and maritime services

