A Bridge to a different era for Lawrence

Vois and Brein Bancroft on the old Sportsman Creek bridge. Adam Hourigan Photography

AS the Lawrence community prepares to welcome a modern crossing into their town, Brein and Vois Bancroft said the old bridge had brought a lot to the area.

The longtime residents said the old Sportsman's Creek bridge would be missed when it was demolished in the near future.

"I'm not looking forward to seeing it go, but I can definitely understand why they're doing it,” Vois said.

"But I can't see how they could afford to maintain it. It's like a house not being lived in, it deteriorates.”

Brein was born in Lawrence before leaving when he was four, returning aged 19.

Meanwhile, Vois moved into town when the couple married in 1954.

Brein said he'd seen a lot of different uses for the bridge in his time.

"I can remember going to church in a horse and sulky in 1932, there were very few cars then,” he said.

"And there were no cane bins going over it then either. All the cane went up by river in those days.”

The couple grew potatoes on property directly in front of the southern approach and said the bridge was essential in flood times.

"It was the high point in the town, so in the flood the approach would be filled with all the equipment on the southern approaches,” Vois said.

"And all of the farmers from the Lower Southgate had to use the bridge to take the cattle onto the hill in flood time, and we were one of them.

"We would've been in big trouble without it.”

Brein said although the current bridge had outlived its use-by date, he could not remember an accident occurring on the bridge.

And although there were strict rules now about being on the bridge, he said it used to be a popular spot, especially with the local children.

"You don't see them now, but you used to see the kids climb up on the structure and dive in from up there, or just fishing from the little safety areas.”

The new Sportsman's Creek bridge open day will be held from 9am on Saturday, with the public having the chance to walk across the bridge and enjoy a fun day before traffic is allowed across.

Buses are available from Lawrence and Maclean.