Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

A calf is entangled in a Gold Coast shark net off Greenmount Beach as an adult whale watches on
Environment

WATCH: Baby whale caught in Gold Coast shark net

by Campbell Gellie
9th Oct 2018 9:18 AM

A BABY whale caught in a shark net off one of the Gold Coast's most popular beaches is now free.

The whale was spotted by an early morning walker at Greenmount Beach.

The walker then called Marine Rescue Point Danger who alerted SeaWorld's Whale Rescue.

Whale Rescue has now successfully released the whale from the shark net.

It was also reported an adult whale is also following the calf.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is on scene to assist.

baby whale calf editors picks gold coast greenmount beach

Top Stories

    Council reports back on sale of land for unpaid rates

    Council reports back on sale of land for unpaid rates

    Council News From sealing dirt roads to the sale of land for unpaid rates, there is a fair amount for councillors to discuss at this weeks meetings

    • 9th Oct 2018 9:08 AM
    How much did our saleyards make?

    premium_icon How much did our saleyards make?

    News It's been dry, but did our saleyards break even?

    Man busted for high- range drink driving

    premium_icon Man busted for high- range drink driving

    Crime Driver blew 0.158 when stopped by police

    Get on ya bike for a free breakfast and healthier lifestyle

    premium_icon Get on ya bike for a free breakfast and healthier lifestyle

    Council News Ride to Work Day can kick start a healthy lifestyle change.

    Local Partners