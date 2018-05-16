Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Shoppingworld marketing Chrystal Davies and Kelle Murphy get a sneak peek at some of the books on offer in the new library area at the shopping centre.
Grafton Shoppingworld marketing Chrystal Davies and Kelle Murphy get a sneak peek at some of the books on offer in the new library area at the shopping centre. Adam Hourigan
News

A calling for all book-a-holics

ebony stansfield
by
16th May 2018 5:00 AM

IF YOU'VE wanted the chance to get your hands on an unlimited number of books, Grafton Shoppingworld has opened its free Book Exchange today.

The book exchange works by readers taking a book and replacing it with another.

The shared space is for people of all ages to sit back, relax and help themselves to any of the 2000 books on the shelves.

Grafton Shoppingworld marketing manager Kelle' Murphy said the idea was from new centre manager Brendan Wilson, who created something similar in a smaller shopping centre.

The refurbished area has a wall of books for children and beanbags, and a wall of books for teenagers and adults.

It also features three USB charge points and free Wi-Fi.

Nearly all books were donated by stores at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Mrs Murphy said the centre ran a competition and encouraged staff to donate books.

Locals can donate good-quality fiction and children's books at the donation box in the Book Exchange or for large donations, contact Centre Management.

"We look forward to sharing this exciting new space with our customers and seeing how the community gets behind it,” Mrs Murphy said.

The Book Exchange will be open during core Centre Trading Hours.

book exchange books grafton shoppingworld reading
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    How the SRV will keep jobs and services intact

    premium_icon How the SRV will keep jobs and services intact

    Council News IPART approved Clarence Valley Council's application for an SRV of 8% over 3 years, cumulatively adding 26% to the base rate.

    Grafton gets closer to a PCYC

    premium_icon Grafton gets closer to a PCYC

    Council News PCYC to take over Grafton Sports Complex with council back-up

    Jaca candidate gets inside scoop for Queen title

    Jaca candidate gets inside scoop for Queen title

    News Ebonee Weavers is excited to be a Jacaranda Queen candidate

    Man's 'extreme' injuries prompt strike force investigation

    Man's 'extreme' injuries prompt strike force investigation

    News The man was found with serious head injuries on a Ballina footpath

    Local Partners