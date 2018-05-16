A calling for all book-a-holics

Grafton Shoppingworld marketing Chrystal Davies and Kelle Murphy get a sneak peek at some of the books on offer in the new library area at the shopping centre.

Grafton Shoppingworld marketing Chrystal Davies and Kelle Murphy get a sneak peek at some of the books on offer in the new library area at the shopping centre. Adam Hourigan

IF YOU'VE wanted the chance to get your hands on an unlimited number of books, Grafton Shoppingworld has opened its free Book Exchange today.

The book exchange works by readers taking a book and replacing it with another.

The shared space is for people of all ages to sit back, relax and help themselves to any of the 2000 books on the shelves.

Grafton Shoppingworld marketing manager Kelle' Murphy said the idea was from new centre manager Brendan Wilson, who created something similar in a smaller shopping centre.

The refurbished area has a wall of books for children and beanbags, and a wall of books for teenagers and adults.

It also features three USB charge points and free Wi-Fi.

Nearly all books were donated by stores at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Mrs Murphy said the centre ran a competition and encouraged staff to donate books.

Locals can donate good-quality fiction and children's books at the donation box in the Book Exchange or for large donations, contact Centre Management.

"We look forward to sharing this exciting new space with our customers and seeing how the community gets behind it,” Mrs Murphy said.

The Book Exchange will be open during core Centre Trading Hours.