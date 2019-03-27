A capella by candlelight for one night only

ONE NIGHT ONLY: A capella ensemble The Idea of North are back for a special performance at Grafton Christ Church Cathedral.

FOR one night only a capella ensemble The Idea of North will light up Grafton's Christ Church Cathedral with their passionate Ballads by Candlelight show.

The award-winning Sydney-based vocalists have toured internationally and released dozens of albums without an instrument in sight.

The quintet is known for their easy rapport - soprano Emma Rule, alto Naomi Crellin, tenor Nicholas Begbie, bass Luke Thompson and vocal percussionist Kai Kitamura - who tell stories through arresting vocal arrangements.

Their latest show explores songs of love lost and found, reconciliation and breakdown, heartache and joy - a veritable kaleidoscope of human emotion in music.

Come and experience these five exceptional singers pour theirs and others' hearts out in song.

This moving performance is both amusing, heartbreaking and beautifully uplifting all at once, a wonderfully emotional, musical journey.

"The best stuff actually happens live, the range of sounds and colours we explore with our voices is vast, so one thing you can look forward to is hearing voices perform in ways they've never heard before,” Mr Begbie said.

"Emulating instruments, colour tone ranging from dark

to delightfully twangy, and a whole range of emotions.

"We aim to extract both laughter and tears from our audiences.”

The group have two ARIA awards under their belt, a significant local and international fan base, and a back-catalogue of more than 10 albums.

Their third album was the highest ever seller in jazz for the label (ABC Classics & Jazz), while their 2010 release, a collaboration with jazz great James Morrison, won the 2010 ARIA award for Best Jazz Album.

The one-off performance at the Grafton Christ Church Cathedral is next Friday at 7pm, buy tickets online at cvcon.com.au.