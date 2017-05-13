A celebration of community and environment

Susan Harris and Nicola Moss at the opening of ...On a Walk, their exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

WHEN you go ... On a Walk, what do you notice about the Clarence Valley's natural landscape?

Susan Harris and Nicola Moss's exhibition ...On a Walk explores the the natural landscape and taking the time to observe and connect with the environment.

In 2014, the two artists met when Ms Moss was the artist in residence at the Grafton Regional Gallery, and since then their friendship has grown, with both artists recognising the common threats within their practices and their world views.

"(The exhibition) is a celebration of environment and the way that people engage with it and celebrate it, and how it is apart of our lives and perhaps a sense of the value of our environment around us,” Ms Moss said.

"We both have an interest in the relationship between nature and culture and community, I think that's really evident during Grafton,” Ms Moss said.

"I was here during the Jacaranda festival and you could see that connection between nature and the celebration of the trees and the community spirit.”

Ms Harris said it was wonderful to finally have the opportunity to show their work together.

"It's a culmination of collaboration and it's come together beautifully, I'm impressed,” she said.

Grafton Regional Gallery director, Jude McBean, said the ...On a Walk exhibit celebrates the national environment, as well as a testament to the important role of collaborative connections between artists.

"The connection Nicola and Sue created during Nicola's residency in 2014 was the genesis of the exhibition,” she said.

"It is wonderful to see artists recognising similarities in their world, and how it can be presented togther to tell as larger narrative. In this case, the natural environment - and the process of bush walking - is something that links Nicola and Sue work together.”

...On a Walk is on show at the Grafton Regional Gallery until Saturday, June 10.