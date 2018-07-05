A CHANCE AT GLORY: Stewart launches Prelude assault

RACING: There is just the hint of a glimmer in the eye of veteran Grafton trainer Neville Stewart when he talks about star gelding Jack Strikes Back.

Even though it is 25 years on, there is something in the gelding that reminds Stewart of a past stable champion: 1993 Grafton Cup winner Abstraction.

Much like his stable predecessor, Jack Strikes Back will aim to earn his way into the Grafton Cup through today's prelude on Westlawn Finance Black and Gold Race Day.

But despite the lofty expectations that come with the first race day of the Clarence River Jockey Club's July Racing Carnival, Stewart said the pressure is well and truly off his horse.

"We have been there done it before, it is just another race as far as I am concerned,” he said.

"We did it 25 years ago, and run second, then came out to win the Cup the next week. You never know this bloke might run second (today), and then turn up to win the Cup as well.”

The stayer was beaten by half a head this time last year on Ramornie Handicap Day, and Stewart said his eye had been on the Cup for the past couple of months.

"I thought about three months ago where can we head with him, and I thought he was in work so why not aim at the Grafton Cup,” he said.

"I wasn't sure he was even going to make the cut-off for the Prelude.

"Now we are in it, you sort of never know what could happen, we might win, go into the Cup to make up the numbers and win again there. Young Sally (Taylor) did it two years ago, so it is definitely possible.”

The gelding is in prime position for the race four starts back from a spell and aiming to make up for a poor performance at Port Macquarie last start. But he has got plenty of potential which Stewart said he showed the start before that run at the Gold Coast.

"I was disappointed at his last start,” Stewart said. "He has continued on working well and really he should be about cherry ripe at his peak now.”

Despite the Cup Prelude not allowing for apprentice weight claims, Stewart has stuck with Grafton apprentice Olivia Pickering for the run.

He will lead the local hopes in the Prelude out of an awkward draw in barrier 10, with fellow local runner Stella's Chance (Wayne Lawson) on his outside in barrier 18.

"Wayne likes his horses to put on the pace, so I am hoping he gets out early and sort of drags us along behind him,” Stewart said. "Anything can happen in this race.”