A chance to frock up for a song... or two

Alison Barrett, Louise Senz and Elizabeth Green get ready for the St Joseph's Maclean Op Shop ball.

Alison Barrett, Louise Senz and Elizabeth Green get ready for the St Joseph's Maclean Op Shop ball. Adam Hourigan

WANT to get all dolled up but don't want the expense? Want to feel like Chanel but shop in Vinnies?

The parents of St Joseph's Maclean want you to throw caution to the wind, and get frocked up at their Op-Shop Ball.

Come along and dance to a song, wearing outfits bought for a song as well.

"This is my husband's shirt and tie that he'll wear,” Elizabeth Green said.

"I've got a ball gown that I got for nothing from a friend who paid $10 at the op shop, and (fellow organiser) Alison's outfit cost $6.”

The night was an idea of the school's parent forum and is a fundraiser for the school to provide capital upgrades at the school.

"We'll use it to support more community events, we have the after school care as well as hosting events like the community carols,” Elizabeth Green said.

"We'd like to upgrade the canteen, toilets and bubbles with other grants.

"We want the wider community to come along and enjoy a great night.”

The night will be held at the Maclean Bowling Club on Saturday, August 10.

Tickets are $45 from the school, and includes a two-course meal, entertainment, raffles and lucky-door prizes.