A connection at heart with brumby

Danielle Bilson of Woombah is the winner of Open Fine Art Award at the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Festival in 2017.

THE FIRST time Danielle Bilson saw the wild brumby at Brooms Head, her heart fluttered.

It was then Mrs Bilson knew she had to paint him and set to work creating her artwork that won her the Open Fine Art Award at the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Festival

"His whole heard was killed in bushfires around 2000," she said.

"He ended up teaming up with a mare a few years later and then National Parks... set traps to capture (and relocate) them, but I heard he escaped several traps.

"The whole family got re-homed but he managed to get away and he lives out there alone.

"To me, he represents resilience, survival against adversity and the price he pays for his freedom is loneliness.

"It just poses questions about existing without family or community and it makes me think about that.

"He's the icon of resilience and survival... and he's thriving out there."

Mrs Bilson had the help of Stephen Otton's photographs of the brumby to help her get the details right.

"He also filled me in with the history of the brumby," she said.

Mrs Bilson and her family go out to Brooms Head regularly to enjoy the drive and walking along the headland.

"I've got horses myself and I'm a horse lover and to see a wild horse so close to home was (amazing)," she said.

"I just wanted to know his story... I knew when I saw him I wanted to paint him straight away."

Mrs Bilson is a self-taught artist who makes time for it in between having a family and looking after her children.

"This is something I love to do," she said.

"It's where I feel at home and everyone feels a calling, so I guess I feel this is my calling."

This is Mrs Bilson's first year entering the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Festival.

"I'm really appreciative (of my award)," she said.

"I feel stoked with winning, but at the same time I think it's hard to pick one person out of so many beautiful artworks.

"I haven't really been big on competition actually.

"I don't, especially with the children also, I don't like to say one person is any better than anyone else's but this year I thought I'd do it for fun and just have a go.

"It's a way of sharing it with a broader range of the public as well... and it was a way of branching out with my artwork... and I wanted to share his story."

Mrs Bilson thanked the Loer Clarence Arts and Crafts Association for all their hard work.