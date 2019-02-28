A cultural edge to Jacaranda Festival

JACA MAD: The 2019 Jacaranda Festival committee are ready for another big year.

JACA MAD: The 2019 Jacaranda Festival committee are ready for another big year. Kathryn Lewis

THE Jacaranda Festival is gaining a cultural edge this year, with a dedicated event to showcase the Clarence Valley's indigenous people.

A cultural day, highlighting the traditions and culture of the three Aboriginal nations of the Clarence Valley, the Banjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggirr, will be held during the Jacaranda Festival this year.

Organiser Dean Loadsman said this is an idea that has long been in the pipelines.

"There probably isn't a festival I've missed over my 40 years here,” he said.

"This is something we've talked about for quite some time.”

The event is still in the early stages but Mr Loadsman said there are plans to have local Aboriginal stallholders showcasing traditional medicine, bush food and art, plus live entertainment with musicians and dancers.

"We're looking at having dance groups representing the three nations, and looking at local artists for entertainment throughout the day,” he said.

"I am very excited about it, and am really looking forward it. We're going to put on an amazing day.”

Jacaranda Festival manager Mark Blackadder said the day will be a fantastic way to include the huge Aboriginal community in Grafton and South Grafton, as well as engage international tourists.

"This will be something amazing for tourists, I think especially Asian tourists will really enjoy it,” he said.

There will be several changes to the festival this year with more to be announced in the coming months.

The committee are in discussion to include more events at South Grafton where there is "definitely opportunity” Mr Blackadder said, following community concern the southern side of the river was missing out.

This year's festival will also include several ticketed events to boost revenue with the aim to bolster tourist numbers.