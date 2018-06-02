Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INSPIRING LESSONS: South Grafton High students admire the sandpaper fig leaves.
INSPIRING LESSONS: South Grafton High students admire the sandpaper fig leaves. Ebony Stansfield
News

A cultural experience on Susan Island

2nd Jun 2018 10:00 AM

SOUTH Grafton High School students had the opportunity to go to Susan Island and learn about its cultural significance.

National Parks and Wildlife ranger Dell Gorring said the they are looking at any opportunities to involve the girls - and more schools - in the future.

"We got an Aboriginal Parks Partnership Grant to look at ways of connecting Aboriginal women with the values of the reserve and having events like this,” she said.

Ms Gorring said it was a pretty special day and she hoped to hold more trips to Susan Island in the future.

"The group of custodians are really keen to share the values and what Susan Island means to them, so Aunty Robyne to talk to the girls like that is fantastic, that is what it is all about,” she said.

Student Moesha Cameron said it was a really inspirational experience to meet with the Aboriginal elders.

"Seeing the trees and the bushland and learning about the dreamtime,” Miss Cameron said.

Another South Grafton High student, Jessica Roberts, said she got to see the sacred trees on the island.

She also mentioned the reserve appeared to be in good condition.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Heading to league derby? Here's what you need to know

    Heading to league derby? Here's what you need to know

    Whats On Here's all you need to get into the big Ghosts vs Rebels game at Frank McGuren Field this Sunday

    Voice of Wooli Marine rescue honoured in awards

    Voice of Wooli Marine rescue honoured in awards

    News Jackie Taffs Marine Rescue volunteer of year

    If you get this call, hang up

    If you get this call, hang up

    News New phone scam targeting Clarence Valley

    Dannielle says cancer hits young people too

    Dannielle says cancer hits young people too

    Health Local urges people to get check for Cancer Survivor's Day

    Local Partners