A cultural experience on Susan Island

SOUTH Grafton High School students had the opportunity to go to Susan Island and learn about its cultural significance.

National Parks and Wildlife ranger Dell Gorring said the they are looking at any opportunities to involve the girls - and more schools - in the future.

"We got an Aboriginal Parks Partnership Grant to look at ways of connecting Aboriginal women with the values of the reserve and having events like this,” she said.

Ms Gorring said it was a pretty special day and she hoped to hold more trips to Susan Island in the future.

"The group of custodians are really keen to share the values and what Susan Island means to them, so Aunty Robyne to talk to the girls like that is fantastic, that is what it is all about,” she said.

Student Moesha Cameron said it was a really inspirational experience to meet with the Aboriginal elders.

"Seeing the trees and the bushland and learning about the dreamtime,” Miss Cameron said.

Another South Grafton High student, Jessica Roberts, said she got to see the sacred trees on the island.

She also mentioned the reserve appeared to be in good condition.