Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Testing out the track on Australia Day at the Harwood Hotel.
Testing out the track on Australia Day at the Harwood Hotel.
People and Places

A cut above the rest on Australia Day

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
27th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRANT Vlash is quick to deny scuttlebutt from Harwood Hotel regulars that his quick times at Australia Day races are to do with some “modifications.” to his mower.

“It’s all legit,” he said. “The mower is only a week old, I just bought it.”

Resplendent in a bright-blue shirt, he said the secret to his success was taking good lines into the corners, and subtle throttle control.

“You just ease it back a bit going into the corners,” he said. “Nice and smooth … I had to put it in reverse twice in the last run so it was a bit slower.”

He wasn’t the only one with his methods, many showing deft control with a thonged foot, others riding high, many sliding on the loose gravel around the corner in order to take the coveted Australia Day trophy.

Even the kids were having a go, some showing up their more experienced opponents with a lightweight style and tight turns.

With the action accompanied by local musical group Family Tree playing a slew of tradition Aussie hits, it was a popular way to spend Australia Day at the pub.

And as he readied for his final trip around the track, Mr Vlash gave away his final secret.

“It’s all in the fitness, being physically read and putting the hard work before,” he grinned.

australia day clarence valley australia day harwood hotel
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rebels ramp up pre-season with familiar faces back on deck

        premium_icon Rebels ramp up pre-season with familiar faces back on deck

        Rugby League Some former South Grafton greats are back and ready to go for the 2020 season.

        Brothers batters combine for big partnership

        premium_icon Brothers batters combine for big partnership

        Cricket John Holmes and Jamie Firth put on a 130-run stand to help guide Brothers to...

        Coffs Coast Chargers out of Plan B Regional Bash finals

        premium_icon Coffs Coast Chargers out of Plan B Regional Bash finals

        Cricket Chasing 165 to win the Coffs Coast Chargers fell short

        Easts/Westlawn hold on in nailbiting final ball victory

        premium_icon Easts/Westlawn hold on in nailbiting final ball victory

        Cricket After taking early wickets against South Services, a ninth-wicket partnership...