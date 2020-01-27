A cut above the rest on Australia Day

Testing out the track on Australia Day at the Harwood Hotel.

GRANT Vlash is quick to deny scuttlebutt from Harwood Hotel regulars that his quick times at Australia Day races are to do with some “modifications.” to his mower.

“It’s all legit,” he said. “The mower is only a week old, I just bought it.”

Resplendent in a bright-blue shirt, he said the secret to his success was taking good lines into the corners, and subtle throttle control.

“You just ease it back a bit going into the corners,” he said. “Nice and smooth … I had to put it in reverse twice in the last run so it was a bit slower.”

He wasn’t the only one with his methods, many showing deft control with a thonged foot, others riding high, many sliding on the loose gravel around the corner in order to take the coveted Australia Day trophy.

Even the kids were having a go, some showing up their more experienced opponents with a lightweight style and tight turns.

With the action accompanied by local musical group Family Tree playing a slew of tradition Aussie hits, it was a popular way to spend Australia Day at the pub.

And as he readied for his final trip around the track, Mr Vlash gave away his final secret.

“It’s all in the fitness, being physically read and putting the hard work before,” he grinned.