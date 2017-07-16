A day of dance, fun and community spirit

David McLean, Cat Santos, Lucy Doherty and Robert McLean were at Ashley Albert Performing Arts this weekend for workshops with dance students all over the Clarence Valley.

IT'S ALL about giving kids in the Clarence Valley an opportunity to learn from some of the best dance teachers in the state for Ashley Albert.

For the second year in a row, Ashley Albert Performing Arts has hosted workshops with esteemed dance teachers and choreographers from Sydney to help give local kids access to resources they might not have ever had before.

Last year, Lucy Doherty and Robert McLean made their way to the Clarence to hold workshops, but this year, they were joined by David McLean and Cat Santos.

"This year has been amazing, it's so exciting to have two more teachers this time, to have all four of them is amazing, just to give the kids something different but also build on what they did last year with Rob and Lucky,” Ms Albert said.

This year, the students did a contemporary workshop with Lucy, jazz with Cat, hip hop with David and urban groove with Robert.

"The students loved, loved today, they are all exhausted but they've had a great time,” Ms Albert said.

"Being here in regional NSW it's so hard... so it's so great to get this amazing talent here for the kids, to be inspired and have something to work on.”

Ms Albert said the dance workshops are all about giving the kids opportunity.

"It's about kids and sharing their love of dance with each other and our workshops are open to everybody so it's not just for our studio, I wanted to be able to create a good dance community within the kids so they can all share what they love,” she said.