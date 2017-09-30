A day of pure pulling power

RIGHT: Jess Horstman is competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds last year.

RIGHT: Jess Horstman is competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds last year. Debrah Novak

BLOOD, SWEAT and tears is all it takes to come out on top at the Australian Goanna Pulling Championships that take place in the Clarence Valley town of Wooli every year.

Kicking off this year at 9am this Sunday with the goanna pulling, it's going to be an action packed weekend that will bring people from all over to the small town for the one day event.

There are seven weight classes for the goanna pulling: men's heavyweight, 95kg and over, men's middleweight, 82-94kg, men's lightweight, 63-81kg, ladies' heavyweight, 81kg and over, ladies' middleweight, 61-80kg, ladies' lightweight, 60kg and under, tyro, under 15yr boys and girls, under 63kg.

There are cash prizes available in every division.

There will also be music, food, rides, a reptile show, Old McDonald Farm, market stalls and much, much more.