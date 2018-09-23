A day on the greens for Yamba's food lovers

Ava and Lili Lambert get ready to sink their teeth in to one of the delights from the Yamba Gourmet Street Food Truck Festival at the Yamba Golf Club.

Ava and Lili Lambert get ready to sink their teeth in to one of the delights from the Yamba Gourmet Street Food Truck Festival at the Yamba Golf Club. Adam Hourigan

FOR many, a day on the golf course can be a frustrating experience, but there was nothing but a chilled vibe and food as far as you could drive a golf ball, at the Yamba Golf Club yesterday.

The Yamba Gourmet Street Food Truck festival took over the club's driving range and practice green to create a festive vibe that attracted a large crowd from early in the day.

From lunch time to well into the night, visitors and locals from the Clarence Valley soaked up the atmosphere, listening to music, entertaining the kids with organised rides, and even enjoyed some impromptu sandcastle building in the bunkers.

Yamba Gourmet Food Truck Festival: Thousands turned out to check the food and atmosphere of the Yamba Gourmet Food Truck Festival at the Yamba Golf Club

Food-wise, there was everything from Japanese gyoza, mad Mexican, great grills and for the sweet-tooth everything from ice-cream to delectable doughnuts.

And the most popular tent on a cloudless, hot day? The refreshment tent of course, stocked with a wide range of beverages to keep the crowds happy.

This is the second year that the club has put on the event, organised by The Design Collective, who provide the infrastructure for these events up and down the coast.