Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ava and Lili Lambert get ready to sink their teeth in to one of the delights from the Yamba Gourmet Street Food Truck Festival at the Yamba Golf Club.
Ava and Lili Lambert get ready to sink their teeth in to one of the delights from the Yamba Gourmet Street Food Truck Festival at the Yamba Golf Club. Adam Hourigan
Food & Entertainment

A day on the greens for Yamba's food lovers

24th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR many, a day on the golf course can be a frustrating experience, but there was nothing but a chilled vibe and food as far as you could drive a golf ball, at the Yamba Golf Club yesterday.

The Yamba Gourmet Street Food Truck festival took over the club's driving range and practice green to create a festive vibe that attracted a large crowd from early in the day.

From lunch time to well into the night, visitors and locals from the Clarence Valley soaked up the atmosphere, listening to music, entertaining the kids with organised rides, and even enjoyed some impromptu sandcastle building in the bunkers.

Food-wise, there was everything from Japanese gyoza, mad Mexican, great grills and for the sweet-tooth everything from ice-cream to delectable doughnuts.

And the most popular tent on a cloudless, hot day? The refreshment tent of course, stocked with a wide range of beverages to keep the crowds happy.

This is the second year that the club has put on the event, organised by The Design Collective, who provide the infrastructure for these events up and down the coast.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    What do in Jaca? It's all here

    premium_icon What do in Jaca? It's all here

    News Jacaranda program out for the festival

    • 24th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    TAKING A DRAW: Cottens far from disgraced in pro debuts

    premium_icon TAKING A DRAW: Cottens far from disgraced in pro debuts

    Boxing BROTHERS disappointed not to pick up wins in front of home crowd.

    • 24th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Man dies in trail bike incident near Casino

    Man dies in trail bike incident near Casino

    News Emergency services were unable to revive the man at the scene

    Hogan to run for Page again

    Hogan to run for Page again

    Politics Sitting member endorsed for Nationals

    Local Partners