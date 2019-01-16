A decade of pondering

WHEN Uniting Church Reverend Chris Sparks took up the mantle of Spiritual Matters he thought he'd "give it a go for a little while”.

That was 10 years ago and rather than use the impressive milestone as a chance to wind things down, Mr Sparks said he was still keen to continue sharing his "stories” with readers each week.

"I didn't think I'd still be going because I was sure I would run out of the material but it's interesting how the ideas just keep coming.”

Mr Sparks said he had written about 450 to 460 columns since his debut for the column in 2009, his predecessors including the former Anglican Bishop Phillip Huggins and the Dean of Grafton Father Peter Catt.

He said the weekly ritual was an interesting exercise because despite not having an idea when he sat down at the computer it did not take long for something to come along.

"I think 'I've go to do this today', so I sit down open up the laptop and something occurs to me and it goes from there,” he said.

Mr Sparks said he stayed across current affairs and community events and likes to use analogies to tell a story with a Christian perspective so everyone might take something away from it.

"Quite often something will happen in the news or local community and I think 'yes I'll write about that', but I have to write the idea down otherwise you can forget by the time you get around to composing it,” he said.

He said drawing from his own experiences was the best way to get a message across.

" Sometimes they are ordinary, everyday things, not remarkable in themselves but when you begin to to think about it and recall something that relates to it, and you start tying it together, more things occur and it builds,” he said.

Mr Sparks said writing the weekly Spiritual Matters column was not onerous.

"I love stories. I think one of the big things about writing for others is to tell stories. I do it my sermons. I sit regularly in churches and listen to sermons which have no structure or very little structure and after a while your mind starts wandering because the ideas are just tacked on to each other,” he said.

"Someone who speaks and tells a story to illustrate something gets my attention all the time. I follow the story through and it makes sense so I try to incorporate stories in my writing as much as possible.”

Mr Sparks is retired as a Uniting Church minister but is still involved in the Clarence Valley church community.

"We have churches in Grafton, Maclean and Yamba and I've served in all those churches and know the people so they tend to draw on me when they need somebody to cover services so I preach in all those churches now,” he said.

While still technically a reverend, Mr Sparks said he was not one for titles.

"Even when I was a minister I didn't wear clerical collars much after the first few years. I was a chaplain in hospitals and jails and used to wear little crosses in my lapels. But I don't do that any more,” he said.

He also gave up wearing the articles of clothing that signified his position in the church.

"I always felt like they were barrier between myself and others. It said to them that I'm somehow different to you. I'm a pretty down-to-earth kind of guy. I want to feel I can communicate and relate to people on their level,” he said.

He said that approach had been well received by people he had worked with in the church over the decades.

"When I was a flying padre out west I wore everyday clothes. It just made sense, people were busy mustering so you would arrive and jump on motorbike to help because sometimes they're too busy to stop and talk to you.

"You're in the outback some things (like getting into your religious garments) just aren't appropriate,” he said.

Despite supplying well-written, entertaining and informative columns for Spritual Matters for the past decade, Mr Sparks said he had no formal training in writing.

"I believe good writing comes from doing a lot of reading. And I don't read as much as my wife, she's always got a book in hand. I find this is one of the sad things about today's society. Our kids are not picking up books. The reading they do is online and a lot of the stuff online has no grammatical or spelling substance so they never learn what that is,” he said.

"If they are looking at books that are well written they will pick it up, visualise it and write that way but they're not doing that. Society doesn't seem to value it any more.”

So with more Spiritual Matters columns from Mr Sparks ahead, how does the retired minister and pilot think we are faring as society, Christian or otherwise?

"I do struggle with it. I'm not a pessimistic person by nature but I'm fearful. I think the social engineering that is happening, the devaluing of values, the loss of the things we grew up with, respect and personal responsibility are lacking. Everyone wants to push everything off onto somebody else, it's somebody else's fault,” he said.

He also worries about the downgrading of basic education and the lack of pride associated with living well.

"That's not necessarily in a Christian sense, it's just values. Being a good person looking out for other people and not being so self-centred. That's Christian too, but it can be right across the board. Unless we have those values that my generation grew up with and we took for granted I don't know how else we can have a society so people are valued and we live well and responsibly,” he said.

Spiritual Matters appears in The Daily Examiner every Saturday.