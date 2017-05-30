A disgusting issue for recycling sorters

DEAD animals are turning up in the Clarence Valley's kerbside collection system and creating issues rubbish sorters.

Ken Wilson, Clarence Valley Council waste and sustainability service coordinator, said the council has a very good kerbside bin collection system, but this particular issue makes it hard for the sorters to do their job.

"Our results of land waste conversion to landfill is really great,” he said.

"But contamination of our recycling services is an ongoing problem.

"Of late we've had a real run of a number of dead animals that have been put into a recycling service, that's happened in the past but recently, its been a number.

"I think people don't really realise that we have people who hand sort this martial.”

Clarence Valley Council waste disposal process at Grafton Regional Landfill. Caitlan Charles

Mr Wilson said finding a dead animal in the recycling isn't a pleasant experience for the sorters.

"Depending on how long its been in the bin, it can be even worse, so they have to be able to clean that up, take it away, and it's not a pleasant process,” he said.

"That will certainly contaminate the product, especially the paper side of things.”

Mr Wilson said they often get hazardous material come through the kerbside collection system which can be dangerous for employees.

"Things like gas bottles and fire extinguishers, which are quite dangerous in the collection trucks and even more dangerous in processing facilities so they really shouldn't be going into a recycling service,” he said.

"Every now and then we will get syringes as well, which is a problem, and bags of rotten garbage.”

Mr Wilson said ignorance can not always be the answer as to why the wrong things are ending up in the recycling.

"Some recycling items, you know, is it recycled or not, sometimes it is hard to tell, but a dead animal or a bag of rotten garbage, there is no excuse for that,” he said.

At the Grafton Regional Landfill, there is no charge for disposing of batteries, oil, recyclable glass, hazardous household wastes and ewaste. For the full list is available on the Clarence Valley Council website.