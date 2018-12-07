Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WELL-DESERVED: Dr Anil Thakur's career spans general practice, surgery and other specialities.
WELL-DESERVED: Dr Anil Thakur's career spans general practice, surgery and other specialities. Adam Hourigan
News

A doctor and a friend: Thakur's service rewarded

Adam Hourigan
by
7th Dec 2018 8:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE citation for the recognition of Dr Anil Thakur's 35years of service to rural medicine covers many pages, his career spanning general practice, surgery and other specialities.

"There was a bit of a gasp when they read it all out,” DrThakur said.

Dr Thakur was recognised with a Rural Medical Service Award for his 35 years of service across the community during the 2018 Rural GPs conference in Sydney last weekend.

He arrived in Australia in 1972, practising with his wife Usha across the country. In 1985, he started work as a surgeon at Maclean District Hospital and together they started the Clarence Medical Centre Practice, which he sold to the current owners this year.

Dr Thakur said he believed becoming part of the local community was integral to being a good rural doctor.

"You got to mix in and be part of the community,” he said.

"When we broke the wall to first build the practice, I went and had a beer with the builder that night. I try to think of people as friends, and I have many patients who have become good friends.

"You've also got to expect to take phone calls after hours. My phone number is known to a lot of my patients and I still get calls.”

With a passion for teaching, he has supervised many medical students in the past 30 years and is a senior lecturer and examiner of clinical medicine for the University of Wollongong, something he has long held a passion for.

"We were the first practice here to accept students when we had them coming from Sydney university in 1986,” he said.

"Back then there was no money, you taught for love.”

Dr Thakur said now, students from almost every university in the country had come through the medical centre, some of them going on to become surgeons here and overseas.

"Sometimes I feel like playing at being (Harry Potter character Professor) Dumbledore, transferring my knowledge to the student. I tell them I give them each one of my grey hairs,” he laughed.

Rural Doctors Network CEO Richard Colbran said DrThakur had made a significant contribution to his rural community by providing high-quality continuity of care.

"It is rare for rural doctors to be formally recognised for the outstanding contribution they make to their community and acknowledged for the work they do,” Mr Colbran said.

"This award provides a unique opportunity for the people of Maclean to acknowledge the difference DrThakur makes to the health and well-being of the community.”

Dr Thakur has stepped back from operating at Maclean hospital but still works three half-days ("sometimes more”) at the medical centre.

calrence medicine clarence medical centre dr anil thakur rural doctors
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #11-14

    premium_icon Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #11-14

    News Two politicians, the leader of a prominent community group and a long-time family business owner make the Clarence Valley Power 30 list.

    Truckies pose question how can a semi-trailer be invisible?

    premium_icon Truckies pose question how can a semi-trailer be invisible?

    News The invisible truck phenomenon drivers see on the Pacific Highway.

    'I was broken already, but this broke my heart'

    premium_icon 'I was broken already, but this broke my heart'

    News Grafton woman shares terrifying ordeal

    NSW Police recruit allocations announced today

    NSW Police recruit allocations announced today

    News NSW Police recruit allocations announced today

    • 7th Dec 2018 8:15 AM

    Local Partners