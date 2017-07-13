A familiar face behind the scenes at carnival

STALWART: John Hall has been working behind the scenes at the July Racing Carnival for close to 30 years.

IF IT'S the jockeys, trainers and horses that make a race, it's the people behind the scenes that make a carnival.

For 28 years, semi-retired Grafton man John Hall has walked from his home, just around the corner from the track to working race meetings when he's needed

"It's just a causal job but if they need you they'll ring you,” he said.

In his younger years, "a long time ago”, Mr Hall was first drawn to the racetrack as an apprentice jockey under Albie Kong.

But it only lasted 18 months.

"My feet were too big,” he laughed. "They reckoned they were going to shoe me rather than the damn horse.”

In reality, his reason for leaving the industry was much more serious.

"I saw a few of them get hurt very bad. One jockey got killed here on the turn right over the other side, and a couple of others. That was it for me.”

Now he spends his time during meetings, and particularly the July Racing Carnival, in the parade ring looking after the trainers and strappers and making sure they have everything they need.

He's also the man that opens the gates for the horses in anticipation of every race.

"The jockeys don't need looking after, they're in their room there,” he said.

"Of course they can't come out until the races. I just say you let the jockeys ride these, and do what you've got to do.

"Any carnival is busy, you've just got to try and keep ahead of everything and if you're doing that, you're doing your job.”