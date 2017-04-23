26°
A family surprise for Joan's 90th birthday

Caitlan Charles | 23rd Apr 2017 2:22 PM
CELEBRATIONS: Joan Eggins celebrating her 90th birthday with family and friends at the GDSC on Saturday, April 22.
CELEBRATIONS: Joan Eggins celebrating her 90th birthday with family and friends at the GDSC on Saturday, April 22.

WHEN Joan Eggins celebrated her 90th birthday, she was shocked to find most of her family had travelled from far and wide to celebrate with her at the Grafton District Services Club.

Joan's daughter-in-law, Suzie Eggins, said it was a wonderful surprise for the birthday girl.

"She was overwhelmed because she didn't know any of the family and friends were coming,” Suzie said.

"We had a nephew, his partner and family come from Innisfail.

"And then we had another granddaughter and her family come ... from Bonalbo.

"The rest of the family came from the Gold Coast - her brother, who is nearly 90, travelled down from the Gold Coast.”

Joan Eggins was celebrating her 90th birthday with family and friends at the GDSC on Saturday, 22nd April, 2017.
Joan Eggins was celebrating her 90th birthday with family and friends at the GDSC on Saturday, 22nd April, 2017. Debrah Novak

Joan, who has been a champion bowler for most of her life, is a life member of the GDSC.

"I've won quite a few championships, I went to Sydney and lots of places,” Joan said.

"I've won the pennants and the district championships (in the past).

"I just love going (to the club) and having a nice friendly game with nice people.”

Suzie said Joan had made many lifelong friends through bowls.

Grafton Daily Examiner
A family surprise for Joan's 90th birthday

Post Your Ad Here!