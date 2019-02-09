A final walk across iconic bridge

FINAL FAREWELL: Lawrence residents Rae and Terence Harrison took one last walk over the bridge with their daughters Sally Butt and Mandy Harrison.

FINAL FAREWELL: Lawrence residents Rae and Terence Harrison took one last walk over the bridge with their daughters Sally Butt and Mandy Harrison. Kathryn Lewis

IT IS THE end of an era for Lawrence residents who had to say a final farewell to an icon of the town this weekend.

The Old Sportsmans Creek bridge was opened for the last time over the weekend to allow everyone a final opportunity to bid the bridge goodbye.

After a life-time of memories were created on the bridge, long-time Lawrence residents Rae and Terence Harrison had a final stroll across it with their daughters Mandy Harrison and Sally Butt.

Mrs Harrison said her most vivid memory was moving their nearly 400 cattle across the bridge in flood times when the couple owned a farm on Weir Rd.

"It was very difficult to get them on the bridge and get them across. They used to run into the church yard and all sorts by the time we got them up on the hill,” she said.

"Our children used to ride from Weir Road over the bridge everyday on their bikes until they finished school.”

Despite feeling melancholy, Mrs Harrison said the old bridge was past its "use-by date”.

"It's been a wonderful thing for Lawrence because prior to that we only had a ferry,” she said.

"But now we've got one similar to Sydney Harbour, so we're happy, it's very good.”

"It is too much up keep, I think it should be dismantled, it has served it's purpose.”

The dismantling of the bridge is expected to be completed in April.

A time lapse of the bridge removal will be kept as a reminder to residents, as well as some timber which will be donated to the Lawrence Museum for display.