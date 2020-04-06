Menu
Alistair Wallace will be remembered by the Maclean community as a gracious and jovial man.
A fitting tribute to Maclean’s piper

Adam Hourigan
6th Apr 2020 11:51 AM
ALISTAIR Wallace was a life member of the Maclean and District Pipe Band, and while they can't salute him as they wished, there are plans to give him a tribute worthy of his standing.

Mr Wallace, who was the pipe sergeant of the pipe band passed away on January 1, and it was planned by the Lower Clarence Scottish Association to perform a tribute to him as part of the massed bands at this year's Highland Gathering.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus situation, the gathering was cancelled for the first time since World War 2, but the association still wishes to pay their respects.

"We had planned to perform a tribute to Alistair with the Maclean & District Pipe Band to play Scots Wha Hae (Bruce's Address), later to be joined by the full massed bands," Maclean & District Pipe band president Alister Smith said.

"Scots Wha Hae is a tune that many of us learnt as our first tune and it's first line 'Scots, wha hae wi Wallace bled' has particular significance on this occasion," he said.

The band is inviting pipers everywhere to join with the Maclean band members to play the tune wherever they are on 4pm, Saturday April 11.

"This is also an opportunity for all pipers to unite in a common cause to ensure that this disease does not silence us," Mr Smith said.

"Whether you are confined to your own house or yard or can find a safe place out in the open, we ask that you play with us."

Mr Smith asked if people could record their performance and post it to the Maclean Pipe Band Facebook page with the hashtag #macleanremembers.

Alistair joined the Maclean & District Pipe Band at an early age and remained with them through to the last. He made an enormous contribution to the band and to the local community of Maclean, piping at weddings, funerals and commemorative events including ANZAC Day and many others.

Mr Smith Alistair was also a tremendous assistance behind the scenes for the Lower Clarence Scottish Association, for many years helping the Committee, and particularly his father Don and brother Jack, in setting up for the Gathering, and in latter years, assisting his wife, Justine, with the administration of the solo competition.

