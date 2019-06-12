Menu
A SAFE PLACE: A mixed martial arts school is giving away free classes this month to kids who have experienced bullying. Marc Stapelberg
News

A free kickstart to combat bullies

Kathryn Lewis
by
12th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
SELF defence doesn't come at a price this month, after one social media post set off a chain reaction around the country.

MDMMA in Grafton and Maclean are offering free classes throughout June, to kids who have experienced bullying, in a bid to build confidence and keep them on the right track.

MDMMA instructor Mark Davies does not know who started the campaign but, after a fellow instructor put the call out to all schools, he has wholeheartedly jumped on board.

"It's gone all over Australia, it just went boom,” he said.

"It has really gained interest overnight.”

Mr Davies said kids attending classes get far more than self defence out of it.

"It's a fantastic environment, there are new people to meet, and role models they can look up to,” he said.

He said martial arts skills were a great way to help kids build confidence and feel comfortable in a new environment.

"They become better students at school, they become better students in MMA.”

He said parents were often shocked by the benefits the unique community can provide.

For more information visit MDMMA on Facebook.

bully bullying mdmma mental health mixed martial arts
Grafton Daily Examiner

