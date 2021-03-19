‘A gentle soul’:Tributes flow after young dad’s tragic death

Friends are rallying to support the devastated family of young dad Lawson Ney, who passed away at the tender age of 25.

A young Glenreagh father has been remembered by friends and family as a "soft, gentle soul" in the wake of his devastating death.

Community members are rallying to support the family of Lawson 'Lawsy' Ney, who passed away earlier this month at the tender age of 25.

A fundraiser launched to help with funeral costs is close to reaching its goal of $2,000, and a date for the service has been set for March 27.

Mr Ney had faced a troubled past with the law back in 2017, but since that time he'd become a doting dad to his son who was born less than a year ago, and a father figure for his step children.

He had made a touching social media post two years later reflecting on the arrest for firearms supply offences, thanking his family, friends and partner and saying he was striving to become the "best person" he could be.

"Two years ago today my life changed," he wrote.

"I am grateful for the change; it was the biggest wake up call … all I want to do for myself now is to become the best person I can be."

Friends are rallying to support the devastated family of young dad Lawson Ney, who passed away at the tender age of 25. Mr Ney's uncle posted this image and a heartfelt message on social media. Photo: Facebook

Fundraiser organiser, Brielle O'Connor, said Mr Ney had the ability to light up a room simply by walking in.

"His beautiful nature and contagious smile will never be forgotten," she said.

"Lawsy was a soft, gentle soul, the kindest amongst most of us. He will be so sadly missed.

"Let's come together to give Lawson the send off he deserves, let's help the family get through this tragic time."

A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of Lawson Ney (pictured with his mother), who has passed away at the tender age of 25. Photo from GoFundMe.

In what was just one of countless tributes which poured in for Mr Ney on social media, his uncle Marshall Ney brought awareness to the importance of recognising when someone is dealing with mental health issues.

"It hits all families and we wish we could have recognised the indicators of someone struggling," he wrote in a heartfelt post.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mr Ney's graveside funeral service to be held in the Glenreagh cemetery on March 27, commencing at 10am.

Find out more about the fundraiser here.

If you or anyone you know needs help:

- Lifeline on 13 11 14

- Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800

- Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467

- Mensline on 1300 789 978