A gold medal for Andrew at the highland gathering

Caitlan Charles
| 16th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Overall open grade champion piper Andrew Roach is presented with his gold medal during the official opening ceremony at the 113th Maclean Highland Gathering at the Maclean Showground on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.
Overall open grade champion piper Andrew Roach is presented with his gold medal during the official opening ceremony at the 113th Maclean Highland Gathering at the Maclean Showground on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.

ANDREW Roach won the gold medal in the overall open grade champion piper for the first time in 1995, and on Saturday, at the Maclean Highland Gathering, he won it again.

"(Maclean) is one of the top solo contests in Australia," he said.

Mr Roach has been playing the bag pipes since he was eight, and has always come to Maclean to compete.

"I think my first solo contest as a kid was in Maclean, I grew up in Bathurst and we drove back and fourth quite a bit.

Mr Roach isn't the only one in his family who enjoys the highland past times.

"My mum has been dancing here since, 1956-7, I think, my dad played pipes here, my grandad played pipes here, my brother played drums here and now my kids play here," he said.

Mr Roaches daughters were also competing in the dancing at the highland gathering.

Mr Roach's own success was not the only one to report for the day with three of his pupils winning in each grade.

"My pupil won champion D grade piper, my pupil won champion C grade, and then my pupil won champion B grade, so we've won all four aggregates this year."

Mr Roach wanted to thank the Lower Clarence Scottish Society.

"They do a wonderful job, there are a bunch of people who have been doing it for a long time, and if they weren't so wonderful people wouldn't be coming back from all over Australia just to do this great thing," he said.

"It really is one of the stand out events anywhere in the world."

Grafton Daily Examiner
Overall open grade champion piper Andrew Roach has been coming to the Maclean Highland Gathering for most of his life.

