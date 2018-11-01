A golden cup for a golden performance

KISS, The Village People, The McClymonts, Tina Turner, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rodgers helped secure Clarence Valley Council the elusive Gold Cup in the Jacaranda Festival business competitions.

The award, which is given out for the best performance put on by a business, had most of the crowd up and dancing to The Nutbush, had Gene Simmons out in the crowd and Kenny Rodgers gave a stellar performance with the help of a busty Dolly Parton.

General manager Ashely Lindsay (or Molly Meldrum for Jacaranda) hosted the council's variety show, and Mr Lindsay said they are always excited to be involved in the business competitions.

Mr Lindsay said they had put quite a few months' work into getting ready for the festival, having meetings during lunch breaks to brainstorm how they could wow the crowds.

It all came together at 8.15am yesterday for the first time.

But this year, they were a little disappointed to be the only business involved in the Gold Cup .

"We will certainly be encouraging other businesses to get involved next year," he said.

"I'll be speaking with the Grafton Chamber of Commerce and see how we can help get more people involved."

Mr Linsday said it was wonderful to see so many people out and about for the Jacaranda Festival, despite the heat.

"It's wonderful to see so many of our international guests here enjoying the festival," he said.

Winners

Silver Cup - Low Pressure Surf Co

Rose Bowl - Westlawn Finance and Investment

Best Dressed Window Office - Bank of Queensland

Best Dressed Window Retail - Harveys Jewellers

Best Dressed Window Community - The Gem Club