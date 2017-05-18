A good day to plan a white wedding

TULLE TIME: Grafton Wedding Expo organiser and wedding decorator Carol Davies and Leah Stevenson of Lasting Impressions Bridal and Formal Wear work their way through a mountain of tulle before this Sunday's Grafton Wedding Expo.

IT'S A fair guess that decorator Carol Davies and bridal gown shop owner Leah Stevenson have navigated their way through thousands of metres of tulle over the years helping people get ready for their wedding day.

On Sunday, they will push through, and help out the wedding shoppers at the Grafton Wedding Expo.

To be held at the Grafton Showground Barn, expo organiser Carol said that the expo would not just show off the standard bridal items.

"Everything you can think of, you can talk to people all in the one place,” she said.

"We have nearly 40 exhibitors to fill up the Barn and help people plan their day.”

Carol, who will decorate the historic Barn in bridal style for the big day, said that many couple's were opting for a vintage feel for their decorations.

"I think the rustic feel, with everything able to be individual and not perfect is very popular still,” she said.

Exhibitor Leah Stevenson, who will show a range of her dresses and outfits at the expo, said that there was a lot of fishtail and trumpet styles that were very popular, but the big tulle skirts were still very popular among brides.

And one of the most popular accessories for the Clarence Valley bride?

"I've lost count how many girls wear boots under their dress,” she said. "It's goes along with that same vintage, shabby chic look that they're doing with the rest of the wedding as well.”

The wedding expo opens at 10am at the Grafton Showground, and is $2 entry, with many prizes on offer for prospective brides, including a half price dress from Leah's bridal shop, Lasting Impressions Bridal and Formalwear.

Food will be available on the day, and proceeds from the finger food available will be donated to the Grafton Oncology Unit.