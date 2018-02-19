A good weekend showing for Georgia

A WINNER: Zone Showgirl Georgia Everson from Maclean is used to competing.

A WINNER: Zone Showgirl Georgia Everson from Maclean is used to competing. Adam Hourigan

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

IT'S little wonder 16-year-old Georgia Everson was named the zone junior showgirl recently, as she rattles off a list of the shows she and her family go to each year.

And whether it's going through Bonalbo, Woodenbong, Coffs Harbour, or back through Kyogle, Casino, Mullumbimby and Lismore, it's been her family's ritual weekend, and then some, to ready the horses and hit the shows all over the North Coast.

"I first rode at the Maclean Show at age four, on a show pony, and I'm more into show jumping now," Georgia said.

"I just love meeting new people.

"It's heaps of fun getting out and about.

"I love getting in and doing other stuff, everything from the farmer's challenge to dragging utes, my friends and I always give it a go."

The Zone Showgirl title was contested by seven junior showgirls from throughout the group stretching from Grafton to the Queensland border, and was decided at a luncheon held in Maclean after interviews.

"They also asked questions about ourselves and our hobbies and ambitions," Georgia said.

It's no surprise her ambitions also include animals.

"I'm in Year 12 this year, and I'd like to go to uni to study a double degree of agribusiness and veterinary science," she said.

Until then, the show run will continue for quite a while.

"We once did 17 weekends in a row at one stage," Georgia said.

And the Maclean Show Society hopes Georgia's success will rub off, as last year's senior showgirl, and 2016 junior showgirl Nicole Cowling travels to Wauchope to contest the zone showgirl title, with the winners representing the area at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.