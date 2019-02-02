Potential Gossip Girl reboot sends fans wild

Would the cast of Gossip Girl be the same? That's one secret we'll never tell.

Would the cast of Gossip Girl be the same? That's one secret we'll never tell.

SPOTTED: The potential of our favourite XOXO franchise being revived.

Fans of much-loved TV show Gossip Girl are losing it after TV Line dropped hints that we could see a revival of the show sometime in the future.

CW Television Network president Mark Pedowitz told reporters at the TV Critics' Association press tour on Thursday there was a "discussion happening" regarding a reboot.

It’s been seven long years since Gossip Girl last graced our screens.

With that little glimmer of hope, he also dropped a doubtful spanner in the works by sharing

that a reboot won't be possible without the input of executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage because "you don't want to do anything without them."

"There's a discussion, but I don't know if we're there yet," Pedowitz said.

Although it's not 100% confirmed, the mention alone of a reboot is all we need to get our headbands ready and await the day that our favourite show about Upper East Side rich kids flaunting their wealth returns to our screens.

We sure do hope Queen B will return to the Met steps and resume slinging yoghurt at the nerds once more.

It's been 11 years since Gossip Girl first aired, teaching us about fashion, friends, and foes - and seven painstaking laps around the sun since the final episode hit our screens.

The closing instalment was an emotional and confusing whirlwind and frankly we're still perplexed at how moral compass Dan Humphrey was Gossip Girl all along - some follow-up information would be greatly welcomed.

We really hope those producers get on board and make this happen because we need to know if Little J came back from her nightmarish teenage years, if Chuck and Blair are still romantically messing with one another and if Lilly and Rufus finally sorted out all of that sexual tension!

Original producer Josh Schwartz has previously explained how difficult it would be to pull off the show's entire concept in the modern age, where social media is the all seeing, all knowing supreme.

"The world has become Gossip Girl now," he told E! in 2016.

Perhaps the reboot will this time revolve around Instagram or Twitter. Perhaps Dan Humphrey will be Gossip Girl again - that's one secret we'll never tell.

For now, you know you love us XOXO.