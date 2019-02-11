A great day out for Iluka Cricket Club

Iluka batsman Josh Lane has been in scintillating form this summer.

LCCA: Saturday was a day to celebrate for Iluka Cricket Club, with all three grades enjoying victory in Maclean.

In the third-grade competition, Iluka chased down their target of 160 set by Harwood for the loss of only two wickets, while in second grade Maclean United were unable to get close to the total of 168 as they were dismissed for 93.

To cap their successful day off, the first-grade side turned things on its head with both bat and ball as they pushed to a 55-run win over Lawrence.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Barry and Ken Richards were given the job of taking guard to start the innings, with regular openers Gary Ryan and captain Brendan James shifting down the order.

James said the tactic was an attempt to give some of their lower-order bats a chance for some time in the middle, ahead of a potential finals run later this season.

"We rotated the whole batting order, gave it a bit of a chop and change to give everyone a go, help the boys out a bit to find a bit of form because they might be required to spend more time out there later in the season,” James said.

Consistent performer Josh Lane (50), as well as Corey Kempshall (57), helped push Iluka to a total of 180.

The surprises kept coming though, as James (three for 36) swapped the keeper's gloves for the new ball, with instant success.

Joined by regular opener Ryan (three for 20), the pair removed the Lawrence openers for a combined eight runs, while James was later on a hattrick after removing Lawrence captain Luke Moloney (3) and Nathan Anderson in consecutive balls.

"The hat-trick ball was edged too but it went down low and behind Kempshall, who was keeping,” James said.

"If I was behind the stumps I probably would have caught it but these things happen.”

James credits his recent Over-40s Neil Frame Shield success as the catalyst for him and Ryan taking up the attack.

"I've been bowling there and going well so I thought I may as well give it a go, there were a few pies in there as well but sometimes they can bring wickets,” he said.

In other LCCA action, Wanderers won over Harwood.