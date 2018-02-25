A great day to be InFocus

Bianca Monaghan said it had already been a good day when the photo of her son Lennox was taken after performing with the "Us Mob” dance group.

"It'd been the first time we'd performed at a Jacaranda ceremony, and my daughter also had her picture taken for the paper,” she said.

His image, layered with some of Bianca's artwork and creativity has been named as the face of the 2018 plunge Arts & Culture Festival, which Ms Monaghan said had made it great.

"There's a real calmness yet strength about the way he looks in that light that made it just perfect,” she said. "He is a bit of a poser though.”

Other winners include pictures of local landmarks such as jacaranda trees, an old farm house, a giant tree canopy and the mighty Clarence River.

The InFocus photography competition runs in conjunction with the annual plunge Arts & Culture Festival and the theme for this year's competition was Contemporary Clarence.

Judged by local photographers; Adam Hourigan, Simon Hughes and Debrah Novak, the competition received more than 180 entries. They said the entries covered the whole Clarence from country to coast, which was great.

"It was interesting to see the different interpretations of the theme,” they said.

The winners of the DSLR, mobile and compact categories each receive $500 and the winner of the youth category receives $200. The overall winner, which is featured on the cover of the plunge festival booklet and program, also receives $500.

A selection of the images has been featured in the plunge festival program, which is distributed across the Clarence from mid February.

The five winning images will also be featured in an exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery, which opens on March 23 as part of the festival. Past winners of the InFocus competition will also be featured in an exhibition during plunge at Grafton Shoppingworld.

OTHER INFOCUS WINNERS

'Bustling Jacarandas' Joy Hayman-Ward - DSLR

'Dip in the mighty Clarence' Katrina Wade - compact

'The grey blue textures' Gus Young - mobile

'Natures canopy' Jordan Nash - youth