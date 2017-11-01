A guide to jacaranda avenue photos

Bakers Lane in Carrs Creek could be the new spot to grab you're perfect Jacaranda picture.

Bakers Lane in Carrs Creek could be the new spot to grab you're perfect Jacaranda picture. Caitlan Charles

WITH HUNDREDS, if not thousands of tourists flocking to the Clarence Valley to get the perfect jacaranda picture, some of Grafton's busiest streets can become a flooded with people at times.

The safety of tourists on our streets often falls to the drivers, who are extra cautious at this time of year, especially on Jacaranda Avenue (Pound St) and Turf St.

However, there are a few places around the Clarence Valley that might be safer for tourists and even locals to get that perfect spot.

Best spots to take your jacaranda pictures:

Bakers Lane, Carrs Creek

Ryan St/Gwydir Highway, South Grafton

Bacon St, Grafton

Cranworth St, Grafton

See St, Grafton

Mary St, Grafton, near the hospital

Grafton Primary School grounds

Summerland Way, Junction Hill

Kent Street, Grafton

If you know of a safe, beautiful spot to snap the perfect shot of a jacaranda tree, let us know about it.