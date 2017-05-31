A hall with a history of big characters

Lawrence Hall history book: Karla Hubbard talks about her book on the history of the Lawrence Hall ahead of the hall's 125th birthday.

IT'S not the building that makes a place special, it's the people.

At least, that's what Karla Hubbard discovered when she wrote her 36-page history of the Lawrence Hall as part of her history major at university.

"The hall has had a variety of uses, it's a multi-purpose building and the way I wrote the history... there was very clearly the history of the building and there was the history of what it was used for," she said.

"And then there is the history of the characters who used the hall."

When Ms Hubbard was researching the history in the Lawrence Museum, the minutes of all the committees who had used the hall over the years became a valuable source of information.

"Some of those were incredibly old and I had to handle them with white gloves. Even in those early books, you get a sense of the committee characters."

One story she found was of a man who was the caretaker of the hall who would show up to people's functions and tell them what they could and could not do and Ms Hubbard discovered complaints about him.

Patricia Taber, Lorna Reeves and Robert Reeves get ready for the 125th birthday of the Lawrence Hall. Caitlan Charles

What stood out for Ms Hubbard, was the cultural history of the hall.

"I didn't just want to write a chronological history, I didn't want to write this happened and then put the dates in and leave it at that."

Having grown up in Lawrence, Ms Hubbard had her own connection to the hall, having gone to parties, functions, weddings and so much more at the hall over her life.

"It's somewhere I have regularly gone for 30 plus years, it's a part of my history."

Ms Hubbard said the history wouldn't have been possible without Lawrence Hall committee secretary Lorna Reeves, who was able to give her the minutes from about 1970 to now and the Lawrence Museum, who allowed her access to the archives.

Ms Hubbard's history of the Lawrence Hall will be up for sale on the weekend as part of the Lawrence Hall's 125th Birthday Bash.

Ms Reeves said there will be something for everyone in the community with displays, including the Westpac Bank who operated out of the Lawrence Hall many years ago, jumping castles, face painting and vintage cars.

Cost is $5 for entry into the hall, which includes a light lunch and a ticket into the lucky door prize.