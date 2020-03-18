A head-start for Yamba Coles customers

John Hollington of Yamba takes advantage of early opening hours at Coles in Yamba.

John Hollington of Yamba takes advantage of early opening hours at Coles in Yamba.

THERE was more than a hundred people lining the aisles of Coles Yamba this morning, but unlike the Facebook videos, there was no angst, or anger to be seen, and noone fighting over toilet paper.

With many lining up to get in early, local pensioners and concession card holders took the opportunity to get an hour to themselves in the supermarket after they restricted access to the supermarket from 7am-8am.

Staff members stood at the one open door of the supermarket, checking cards on each person as they walked in.

John Hollington of Yamba was one who lined up, and said it was a good idea.

“It was easier to get in and get out,” he said.

“It hasn’t been a hassle to get in before, but more of a hassle getting things that aren’t around like toilet paper and handwash.”

Despite the large numbers inside the shop, Mr Hollington said everyone was very easy and polite, and even managed to snare a rare pack of toilet paper.

“I’m on my own, so I’ve just got enough to keep me going,” he said.

Phyllis Harding agreed with Mr Hollington, coming to get some supplies.

“It has been hard to get in and get things, but this is pleasant shopping this morning,” she said.

Coles joined Woolworths in creating the specially named “Community hour” for concession card holders, while Ritchies IGA, who are in Maclean, had staff dedicated to assisting card holders.

Coles CEO Steven Cain said the supermarket was taking all possible steps to improve the level of stock on our shelves for the community.

“Our team members, suppliers and transport partners have been working as hard as possible delivering more products to stores every day and replenishing shelves of popular products such as toilet paper, long-life pantry staples and healthcare items as quickly as possible,” he said.

“We have also significantly increased the number of team members working in our stores to support this level of unprecedented demand and we are actively recruiting for 5000 more casual team members.

“We ask for customers to continue to respect and support our team members in store and our Customer Care and Coles Online call centres, particularly if a product is unavailable or if the checkout queues are longer than normal.”